Neuromodulation Market Status and Outlook 2027: Abbott, Boston Scientific, Integer Holdings, Magstim, Medtronic, NeuroPace, NeuroSigma, Nevro, Synapse Biomedical, Soterix Medical

Neuromodulation is the process of regulating the activity of nerves by controlling the physiological level of neurotransmitters. These modifications are brought about with the help of various devices or by drug infusion. These devices contain small electrodes that are placed on the spinal cord, brain or the peripheral nerves. Neurological disorders such as, cerebrovascular diseases, Alzheimer disease and Parkinson’s disease affect the neurological functioning of the body and hence can be treated with the help of neuromodulation.

Worldwide Neuromodulation Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Neuromodulation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Neuromodulation market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Neuromodulation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Neuromodulation players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Neuromodulation Market Players: Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Magstim, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., Nevro Corp., Synapse Biomedical Inc., and Soterix Medical Inc. among others.

An exclusive Neuromodulation market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Neuromodulation Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Neuromodulation market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The global neuromodulation market is segmented on the basis of technology end user. Based on technology, the neuromodulation market is segmented as, external (non-invasive) neuromodulation and internal neuromodulation. The segment of external (non-invasive) neuromodulation is further classified as, respiratory electrical stimulation (RES), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Internal neuromodulation is further classified as, deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), gastric electrical stimulation (GES), spinal cord stimulation (SCS), and vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). Based on end user, neuromodulation market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics and home healthcare.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Neuromodulation market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Neuromodulation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.



Also, key Neuromodulation market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

