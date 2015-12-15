Cannula Market to Show Promising Growth in Forthcoming Years: 2020-2027 Led By CONMED, Teleflex, Boston Scientific, Smiths Medical, ASICO

Cannula is a thin tube inserted into a blood vessel or body cavity to administer medication or removal of fluid, or insert a surgical instrument. Cannulas surround the inner or outer surfaces of a trocar needle which further extends the needle length by at least half the length of the original needle. These are of different types like intravenous (IV) cannulation, nasal cannulation and oral-nasal cannulation. Venous cannulas are inserted into the veins for administration of intravenous fluids, or medicines.

Worldwide Cannula Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cannula industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cannula market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Cannula market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cannula players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Medtronic Edward Lifescience Corporation TERUMO CORPORATION Smith & Nephew LivaNova PLC CONMED Corporation Teleflex Incorporated Boston Scientific Corporation Smiths Medical ASICO, LLC.

An exclusive Cannula market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Cannula Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Cannula market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The global cannula market is segmented on the basis of application, product, material, and end user. Based on application, the cannula market is segmented as cardiovascular surgery, oxygen therapy, general surgery, cosmetic/plastic surgery, orthopedic surgery, others. By product the market is segmented into cardiac cannulas, nasal cannulas, vascular cannulas, dermatology cannulas, arthroscopy cannulas, other cannulas. Based on material, the cannula market is segmented as plastic (PVC) cannulas, silicone cannulas, metal cannulas. Based on end user, the cannula market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cannula market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cannula market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.



Also, key Cannula market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

