GPS Tracking Devices Market: Opportunity Or Value Trap

Major Players in This Report Include:

ORBCOMM (United States), Laird PLC (United Kingdom), CalAmp Corporation (United States), Sierra Wireless Inc. (Canada), Teltonika UAB (Lithuania), Geotab Inc. (Canada), Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd (China), Tomtom International BV (Netherlands), Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd (China), Trackimo LLC (United States) and Sitael S.p.A. (Italy)



A GPS tracking device is a navigation device generally carried by a moving person or a vehicle that is used to track the location and movements of a vehicle or person. GPS tracking devices are used to obtain real-time location-based data with high accuracy as well as to track its precise location. The location can be traced out, stored and transmitted to others, which are connected through the internet using satellite or cellular modem embedded in the unit. Additionally, Data tracking software is available for smartphones with GPS.According to AMA, the market for GPS Tracking Devices is expected to register a CAGR of 12.95% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Rapid Growth of Commercial Vehicles, High ROI and Better Accuracy and The Rising Demand for GPS Devices Owing To Affordable Prices.

Market Drivers

Rapid Growth of Commercial Vehicles

High ROI and Better Accuracy

The Rising Demand for GPS Devices Owing To Affordable Prices

Market Trend

Driver Behavior Monitoring

Increase in Telematics

Restraints

Impact of Nonstandard Products and Several Environmental Factors



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.

The Global GPS Tracking Devices Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Global GPS Tracking Devices Product Types In-Depth: OBD (On Board Devices), Standalone Tracker, Advance Tracker

Component : GPS Loggers, Personal GPS Trackers, Real-Time GPS Trackers, Others

End User : Transportation & Logistics, Automotive & Aerospace, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Others {Education, Retail, Hospitality, Agriculture, Healthcare}



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of GPS Tracking Devices Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the GPS Tracking Devices market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the GPS Tracking Devices Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the GPS Tracking Devices

Chapter 4: Presenting the GPS Tracking Devices Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the GPS Tracking Devices market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

