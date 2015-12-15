Humic Acid Market 2027 Here’s What Expert Say (Product Type, Applications, Revenue, Opportunities, Players, Regions)

Humic acid is the organic substance that coagulate when the strong base extract is acidified. Humic acid and fulvic acid are known to represent approximately 80% of the Total Organic Carbon (TOC) of the natural waters. Humic acids are weak acidic electrolytes with carboxylic- and phenolic-OH groups having a micelle-like structure.

Humic Acid Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Humic Acid Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Humic Acid Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Agbest Technology Co., Limited

2. Agriculture Solutions Inc.

3. Biolchim S.p.A.

4. Black Earth Humic LP

5. Changsha Xian Shan Yuan Agriculture and Technology Co., Ltd.

6. Daymsa

7. Faust Bio-Agricultural Services, Inc.

8. Humic Growth Solutions, Inc.

9. Humintech GmbH

10. The Anderson, Inc.

The global humic acid market is growing at a significant pace owing to the growing demand for sustainable agriculture. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about the negative impact of chemical fertilizers is likely to drive the demand for humic acid in the coming years.

The global humic acid market is segmented on the basis of appplication. On the basis of application, the humic acid market is segmented into, agriculture, ecological bioremediation, horticulture, dietary supplements, and others.