Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Economic Forecasting By 2027 Key Players | ACI Worldwide, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems, Accenture, Verafin ,Safe , Banking Systems

The global anti-money laundering software market accounted to US$ 905.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,993.2 Mn by 2027.

Some of The Leading Players of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market:

o ACI Worldwide

o SAS Institute

o Oracle Corporation

o BAE Systems

o Accenture

o Verafin Inc.

o Safe Banking Systems

o Eastnets Holding

o Ascent Technology Consulting

o Opentext Corporation

The financial ecosystem lately has been revolutionized by the rapid developments in the machine learning, data science, and their ability to produce algorithms for predictive data analytics. Machine leaning in the recent times has proved to be holding great promise for the banking system, particularly in the area of detecting hidden patterns and suspicious money-laundering activities. Machine learning facilitates identification of money-laundering typologies, strange and suspicious transactions, behavioral transitions in customers, transactions of customers belonging to same geography, age, groups and other identities; and helps reduce false positives. It also helps analyze similar transactions for focal entities and correlate alerts that were flagged as suspicious in regulatory reports. The advanced capabilities provided by the machine learning and data science enabled AML software is expected to significantly drive the market in coming years.

Furthermore, as money launderers would continue to explore newer ways to use banks for illicit activities the timely detection of the laundering activities is expected to be the most challenging aspect in the implementation of an efficient AML. There are already a numerous innovative technology based products and tools that are available in the market are capable of detecting, tracking and preventing money laundering. Although these technology may not completely eliminate money laundering, they would in spite bring the money laundering under control to a greater extent. Owing to this the financial institutes would sooner raise the demand for such AML software.

The report segments the global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market as follows:

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – By Component

Software

Services

