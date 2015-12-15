Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Economic Forecasting By 2027 | Accenture, Capgemini SE, Fractal Analytics , Genpact, Infosys Limited, Mu Sigma , Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited

This Data Analytics Outsourcing Market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. It also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market report also evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.Data Analytics Outsourcing Market research report gives you maximum benefits to grow your business.

The Data Analytics Outsourcing Market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. By understanding the value of market research report for the success of different sectors, many work areas are covered in this Sales Intelligence Market report. To formulate this Data Analytics Outsourcing Market report, marketing data has been collected from different corners of the globe with an experienced pool of language resources. The report endows with precise and exact market research information including sound facts and figures which will drive your business in the right direction.

Analytics outsourcing in the coming years is projected, to include a wide range of areas. Fraud analytics in the field of retail banking, cloud-based business analytics, customer analytics for the energy and utility sector (smart metering) and analytics from social network data mining are projected to become the emerging trends in the data analytics outsourcing market.

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market – Companies Mentioned

o Accenture

o Capgemini SE

o Fractal Analytics

o Genpact

o Infosys Limited

o Mu Sigma

o Tata Consultancy Services Limited

o Wipro Limited

o WNS (Holdings)

o ZS Associates

Prescriptive analytics is relatively a new analytics field that enables users to “prescribe” numerous different probable actions to and advise them towards an effective solution. In general, prescriptive analytics provides guidance. It attempts to enumerate the consequence of future decisions to guide on probable outcomes before the decisions are taken. Prescriptive analytics outrun descriptive and predictive analytics by recommending one or more probable courses of action. Fundamentally they predict numerous futures and enable businesses to evaluate several potential outcomes based upon their activities. Prescriptive analytics is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the data analytics outsourcing market during the forecast period.

The global data analytics outsourcing market valued at US$ 2.49 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 19.36 Bn by 2027.

The global data analytics outsourcing market by application is led by marketing analytics. Marketing analytics allows marketers to evaluate, manage and examine marketing performance to exploit its effectiveness and enhance return on investment. Other than evident sales and lead generation applications, marketing analytics can provide keen insights into customer preferences and trends that can be further used for future marketing as well as business decisions. Marketing analytics considers all marketing efforts from different channels over a timespan that are essential for efficient decision making as well as sound, efficient program execution.

The data analytics outsourcing market by end-user is segmented based on BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, telecom, media & entertainment, and others. The media & entertainment industry is foreseen to create significant space in the data analytics outsourcing market during the forecast period. Presently, consumers across the globe are viewing and sharing more content online, thus emphasizing the significance of data analytics in media & entertainment. The huge amounts of data accelerate enormous opportunities for the media industry in content planning, bundling, and distribution.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

o Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

o Key factors driving the Data Analytics Outsourcing Market

o Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Data Analytics Outsourcing Market

o Challenges to market growth.

o Key vendors of Data Analytics Outsourcing Market

o Detailed SWOT analysis.

o Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market

o Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

o Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

o PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

