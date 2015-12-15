Bare Metal Cloud Market To 2025: Top Players Century Link, Dell, IBM, Internap, Rackspace, Joyent Co. Packet Host

The “Bare Metal Cloud to 2025 by Service Type (Professional Service, Storage & Database Services, Compute Services, Networking Services and Others); by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise) and by Application (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of bare metal cloud market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant bare metal cloud players in the market and their key developments.

Bare Metal Cloud Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Service Type, Enterprise Size, and Application, Bare Metal Cloud market is expected to grow US$ 12287.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1432.1 Mn in 2017.

Bare Metal Cloud are high performance, highly configurable and on-demand cloud resources that are gaining significant popularity among multinational companies seeking for compliance, security, consistency and performance. Bare metal cloud enables its users to rent hardware sources from managed services providers or public cloud service providers. Some of the factors driving the bare metal cloud market include, rising demand for scalable, flexible, efficient and easy IT infrastructure, low CAPEX and OPEX, and rapidly increasing data traffic.

The report profiles key players such Century Link, Dell, IBM, Internap, Rackspace, Joyent Co. Packet Host, Inc., Scaleway, Spotinst, and Oracle among others.

Big Data and IoT are the most practiced technologies, across various industry verticals. With Big Data businesses can accomplish certain critical tasks such as determining a root cause of failures and calculating the risk factors based on historical data. This leads to certain cost and time reductions for organizations along with smart decision making. The adoption of Bare Metal Cloud has today reached a point where the popularity of Big Data and IoT goes hand-in-hand with the progress of bare metal cloud market. Business Intelligence, predictive analysis, prediction of buying behavior of the customer all such software can be found at a commonplace i.e. the Bare Metal Cloud vendor. The need to include Big Data and IoT as integral part of various businesses is thus driving the bare metal cloud market today.

Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry are collaboration of LunchBadger, and Joyent, to support multi-cloud server less applications. With this announcement, the companies enter a fast-growing market to offer a flexible and fixed-cost alternative to managing server less applications across multiple providers. In addition, NVIDIA Tesla GPUs also collaborated with Oracle. This collaboration is expected to help accelerate the challenging workloads, and Oracle’s clients will be able to utilize NVIDIA’s Pascal-based Tesla GPUs on company’s newly announced X7 hardware. With no hypervisor overhead customers will have access to bare metal compute instances on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with two NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPUs to run CUDA based workloads allowing for over 21 TFLOPS of single-precision performance per instance.

The global bare metal cloud market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global bare metal cloud market in 2017, followed by Europe. Germany and UK being two key countries in Europe region which will lead bare metal cloud market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

