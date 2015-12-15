Automotive Wind tunnel as a service Market Forecast To 2025 By Top Players AUDI AG,Auto Research Center,DNW,FKFS,HORIBA MIRA Ltd.,MAHLE GmbH

Automotive Wind Tunnel market is expected to grow from US$ 544.8 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1557.5 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Wind Tunnels are used for the aerodynamic testing of the vehicles before its production for improving various features of the vehicle. There are two types of wind tunnels: aerospace and automotive. Automotive Wind Tunnels are used for the aerodynamic testing of different passenger as well as commercial vehicles such as cars, trucks, and motorcycles. There are different types of automotive wind tunnels that are used for various purposes, such as aerodynamic wind tunnels for the aerodynamic testing of the vehicles, climatic wind tunnels for checking the performance of the vehicles under different climatic conditions, and aeroacoustic wind tunnels for testing of the aerodynamic noise of the vehicles at high speed.

Robust growth in the passenger car production as well as increased adoption of methods to reduce vehicle pollution and fuel consumption level is expected to fuel the market of automotive wind tunnels. However, high capital requirement for the offering high-end manufacturing capabilities could act as a restraining factor in the market. Increase growth opportunities from Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, and Korea may bring new opportunities in the automotive wind tunnel market in the coming years.

The List of Companies



1. A2 Wind Tunnel

2. AUDI AG

3. Auto Research Center

4. DNW

5. FKFS

6. HORIBA MIRA Ltd.

7. MAHLE GmbH

8. Mercedes Benz (Daimler AG)

9. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

10. RUAG Holding AG

The “Global Automotive Wind Tunnel Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive wind tunnel industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive wind tunnel market with detailed market segmentation by design type, testing type, component type, application, and geography. The global automotive wind tunnel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive wind tunnel market based on design type, testing type, component type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive wind tunnel market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Also, key automotive wind tunnel market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are AUDI AG, FKFS, HORIBA MIRA Ltd., and Mercedes Benz among others.

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the automotive wind tunnel market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

