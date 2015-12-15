Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is expected to grow to US$ 1973.4 million by 2025: Bell and Howell, LLC; Cleveron AS; Engy Group; ByBox Holdings Ltd. InPost S.A.; KEBA AG

The “Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to 2025 by Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor); and Service Providers (Retailers/E-Commerce, Shipping/ Logistics, and Government) – Global Analysis and Forecast”. The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals players in the market and their key developments.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Deployment and Service Providers. Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market is expected to grow to US$ 1973.4 million by 2025 from US$ 799.0 million in 2017.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals are witnessing high growth in their installation, owing to the rapidly growing e-commerce sector worldwide and increasing demand for cost-efficient and convenient parcel delivery solution. The automated parcel delivery terminals enables the company to reduce their shipping costs along with providing enhanced service to the customers.

The key players profiled in the report are Bell and Howell, LLC; Cleveron AS; Engy Group; ByBox Holdings Ltd. InPost S.A.; KEBA AG; Neopost Group; Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; TZ Ltd.; and Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd.

Shipping & logistics segment represent a noteworthy demand for automated parcel delivery terminals attributed to the rising number of undelivered parcels owing to bad weather conditions and other uncertain reasons. Moreover, reduced carbon footprint in comparison to the conventional methods is also majorly driving the market growth for automated parcel delivery terminals in the shipping & logistics sector. In 2016, Falcon Autotech, one of the leading industrial automation solutions provider, which offers end-to-end solutions for the shipping & logistics industries introduced India’s first fully automated parcel lockers under “Make in India” program. Also, in 2016, Nordic, a logistics company expanded its number of automated parcel delivery lockers in Stockholm.

E-commerce industry is growing rapidly across the globe, with each passing day, a new e-commerce market is coming into existence whereas, the established markets are reaching new heights. E-commerce sales globally is expected to grow fiercely in 2017, it is expected that the market will account for one-tenth of total retail sales worldwide. China and US are expected to lead the industry with a share of US$1.6 Tn in 2017, which is approx. 70% of total e-commerce market. Furthermore, this will increase the demand for e-commerce logistics as well, delivery firms will compete to offer faster delivery, with comparatively cheaper and more convenient solutions to both customers and retailers.

The global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Europe region is expected to account for the largest share of the global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market in 2016, followed by North America. Germany being key country in European region will lead Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market in this region and is also expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

