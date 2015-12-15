Scintillators Market To 2025 Key players profiled Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Ladlum Measurements Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc., Hitachi Metals Ltd

According to a new market research study titled ‘Scintillators Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material Composition, Industries, and End Products. The global scintillators market is calculated to account for US$ 609.4 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 373.2 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global scintillators market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global scintillators market is a mature market in the developed countries as well as developing countries worldwide. The necessity of detection of ionizing radiations in constantly increasing and the market for scintillators is experiencing a steady growth, which is also anticipated to continue in the coming years. The demand for scintillators is high among the medical & healthcare organizations followed by various research labs & institutes and general engineering industries. Followed by medical & healthcare sector and research & industrial sectors, the demand for scintillators is also booming in nuclear power plants, pertaining to increase in various application of scintillators in nuclear power plants. Furthermore, the advancements in scintillators and various innovations as well as incorporation of scintillators in different industries is leading the manufacturers to increase their customer base, geographical reach, which is anticipated to impact positively on the market for scintillators in the coming years. Other reasons for the upsurge of scintillators across industries in the developed countries and developing countries are constant innovation of advanced technologies, various government initiatives, rise in funding for research & development by private organizations, and development of technologically enriched products at a low cost.

The key players operating in the field of scintillators worldwide include Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Ladlum Measurements Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Scintacor Ltd., Rexon Components and TDL Systems Inc., Canberra Industries, Epic Crystals, Detec, and Zecotek Photonics Inc. among others.

The scintillators market is foreseen to surge over the period till 2025, owing to increase in number of nuclear power plants in Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific region is considered to be a global leader in terms of nuclear energy. Rising demand for electricity in Asian countries such as, China, Japan, and India, among others is said to be one of the major factors driving the growth of nuclear plants in the region. Some other factors that are contributing extensively for the setting up of new power plants are geopolitical concerns, energy security concerns, and financial imperatives. Asia is among the largest economies at present and hence is among the leading consumers of energy which accounts for almost 50% of global energy consumption. The standard of living in the region are constantly increasing and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the future as well. The commercial value of nuclear energy in Asia is quite high, which has led to its increased popularity in the region. Asia is also among the major exporters of nuclear technology, primarily due to export capacity of Japan, China, India, and South Korea over the last few years. As per Asia Pacific Energy Research Centre, by November, 2016, there were 449 operating nuclear reactors across the globe, out of which 60% were present in Asia. The number of nuclear power plants is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to increased need for electricity. Thus, this factor is expected to boost the market for scintillators in the future.

The global scintillators market has been segmented, based on different parameters such as material composition, industries, end products and geography. The two different types of scintillators available in the market includes organic scintillators, and inorganic scintillators. The organic scintillators segment is further sub segmented as single crystal scintillators, liquid scintillators, and plastic scintillators. The breakdown of inorganic scintillators segment includes alkali halide scintillators and oxide based scintillators. The industrial application areas of scintillators include nuclear power plants, medical & healthcare industry, oil & gas industries, research & industrial, and others. The end products segment includes fixed end products and portable end products. The market is further examined by evaluating the market on basis of five strategic regions worldwide as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

