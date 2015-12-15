Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – Bwise, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, IBM, LexisNexis, MetricStream, Oracle, Refinitiv, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Wolters Kluwer

Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Industry Report provide Complete Assessment of Current Market Status, Trends and respective Market Shares of most Prominent Players in this landscape. The study contains thoughtful Insights, Facts, Historical Data, and Statistically Supported and industry-validated data of Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market.

The enterprise governance, risk and compliance refer to the way an enterprise work towards achieving its goals, adhering to rules and managing uncertainties. Major industry verticals are referring to these solutions to manage challenges associated with risks and compliances. The BFSI segment presents a positive picture of the eGRC market. Besides, the development of new and innovative solutions integrating analytics, machine learning, and other technologies by prominent vendors is likely to open up new opportunities for the market.

The market for enterprise governance, risk and compliance is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing use of data as well as rising business collaborations. Furthermore, regulatory and compliance mandates are expected to augment the growth of the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market. However, the volatile structure of regulatory policies may hamper market growth. On the other hand, the eGRC market is likely to witness growth opportunities on account of rising investments in AI enabled solutions in the coming years.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Bwise

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

IBM Corporation

LexisNexis (RELX Group)

MetricStream Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Refinitiv

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Wolters Kluwer Financial Services, Inc.

The "Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The global enterprise governance, risk and compliance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global enterprise governance, risk and compliance market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the enterprise size is classified as SMEs and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, IT and telecom, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

