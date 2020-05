Veterinary Imaging Market Projected to Reach $2,651 million by 2026 – Agfa- Gevaert, Esaote, Fujifilm, General Electric, IMV, IDEXX, Mindray, MinXray, Siemens, Toshiba

Sameer Joshi

The global veterinary imaging market was valued at $1,620 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,651 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3%.

Veterinary imaging is a branch of veterinary medicine that is used to obtain medical images of animals for diagnosis of the disease. Imaging systems such as radiography X-ray, ultrasound imaging, MRI, CT imaging, endoscopy imaging, and others, are used to diagnose diseases in companion animals, large animals, live-stock animals, and others.

The veterinary imaging market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in adoption of companion animals, rise in animal health awareness, and growth in prevalence of animal disease with surge in expenditure on animal welfare majorly driving the market growth. In addition, rise in pet insurance purchase, technological advancements in veterinary imaging systems, increase in number of veterinary hospitals with surge in number of veterinary professionals, further supports the market growth.

The global veterinary imaging market is segmented based on product type, animal type, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified as instrument and reagents. According to animal type, the market is categorized as companion animals, large animals, and others. Applications such as orthopedics & traumatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others, are covered in the report. On the basis of end user market is categorized into clinics & hospitals, reference labs, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Modality Type

– Instrument

– Reagents

– Others

Animal Type

– Companion Animals

– Large Animals

– Other Animals

Application

– Orthopedics & Traumatology

– Oncology

– Cardiology

– Neurology

– Other Application

End User

– Clinics and Hospitals

– Reference Labs

– Other End User

