GLOBAL GPS TRACKING DEVICE MARKET – INCREASING DEMAND FOR CENTRALIZED MANAGEMENT BOOST THE MARKET GROWTH

New Growth Forecast Report on Global GPS Tracking Device Market By Type (Standalone Tracker, OBD Device, Advance Tracker), Deployment Type (Commercial Vehicle, Cargo and Container, Others), GPS Tracking Device (Satellite, Cellular), Industry (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Government, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Analyzes current market size and upcoming 7 years growth of this industry

Global GPS tracking device market is to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the use of GPS in the business vehicle lower price and smaller size of the GPS system.

Global GPS Tracking Device market report has been prepared by effectively using technology, new applications and expertise to manage large and complex market data tables and forecast automatically. The report endows with precise and exact market research information including sound facts and figures which will drive your business in the right direction. In this market research report, a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players. The GPS Tracking Device report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in the Report are:

CalAmp, Sierra Wireless, ORBCOMM, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd., Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd. , Laird, TomTom International BV. , Meiligao GroupTELTONIKA, ATrack Technology Inc., Geotab Inc. , Spy Tec International, Rekvizitai.lt Lithuania, Lantronix, Inc, Xirgo Technologies., GPS Insight, ClearPathGPS, Inc, Azuga, Agile Fleet, US Fleet Tracking , ARIHANT ELECTRICALS, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd., GPS SYSTEMS INDIA, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd among others.

An overview of Market Segmentation

By Type

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

By Deployment Type

Commercial Vehicle

Cargo and Container

Others

By GPS Tracking Device

Cellular

Satellite

By Industry

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Government

Others Education Retail Hospitality Agriculture Healthcare



Key Regions included in this report are:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape and GPS Tracking Device Market Share Analysis Global GPS tracking device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of GPS tracking device market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Business vehicles increment capital to large supply of GPS system is a driving factor for the market growth

Small size, longer life and dominating ROI of GPS devices is enhancing the market growth

Lower prices of GPS devices is flourishing the market growth

Upgrading in the software is driving the market growth

Other important GPS Tracking Device Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

and of key players in promising regions Emerging opportunities , competitive landscape , revenue and share of main manufacturers.

, , of main manufacturers. Key performing regions ( APAC, EMEA, Americas ) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report. Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the GPS Tracking Device Market.

of the GPS Tracking Device Market. This report discusses the market summary , market scope & gives a brief outline of the GPS Tracking Device Market

, market & gives a brief of the Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers .

for the new entrants, & market . Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

Key questions answered in the Global GPS Tracking Device Market report include:

What will be GPS Tracking Device market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide GPS Tracking Device market?

Who are the key players in the world GPS Tracking Device industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the GPS Tracking Device market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the GPS Tracking Device industry?

Why You Should Buy The Global GPS Tracking Device Report?

The GPS Tracking Device market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

