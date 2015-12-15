Medical Laser Market Projected to Reach $16,230 million by 2026 – IRIDEX, Lumenis, Ellex Medical, CryoLife, Novartis, Koninklijke Philips, Biolase, Boston Scientific, Bausch & Lomb, Syneron

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, Feb 13,2020 – The global medical laser market size was valued at $6,947 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $16,230 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019-2026.

Laser stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, which has a specific wavelength creating high-intensity light. The adoption of medical lasers has increased due to its diverse medical applications including ophthalmology, dermatology, urology, cardiovascular, and others. The advantages offer by the medical lasers include reducing blood loss, decreasing postoperative discomfort, reducing the chance of wound infection, and achieving better wound healing.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00023774

There is an increase in the demand for medical lasers, owing to rise in incidence of eye disorders due to growth in aged population, increase in number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments globally, and surge in importance of aesthetic laser procedures. However, stringent safety regulations and high rate of failure of laser-based surgical procedure restrain the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for laser treatment in the emerging countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global medical laser market players.

The global medical laser market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use, and region. Based on the product type, the market is classified into solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems. The solid-state laser systems segment is further categorized into holmium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Ho:Yag) systems, erbium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Er:Yag) systems, neodymium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Nd:Yag) systems, potassium titanyl phosphate laser systems, alexandrite laser systems, ruby laser systems, and Q switch laser. Moreover, the gas laser systems are divided into CO2 laser systems, argon laser systems, krypton laser systems, metal vapor laser systems, helium-neon (He-Ne) laser systems, and excimer laser systems. Based on application, the market is categorized into ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular, and others. The ophthalmology segment is divided into refractive error surgery, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, and others. In addition, the dermatology segment is divided into skin resurfacing, pigment treatment, tattoo removal, hair removal, and others. The urology is divided into lithotripsy and tissue ablation. The gynecology segment is divided into vaginal rejuvenation and others. Further, the cardiology segment is categorized into coronary artery disease, ventricular and supraventricular arrhythmias, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease. Based on end user, the market is segmented into surgical, cosmetic, and dental. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019-2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global medical laser market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00023774

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.