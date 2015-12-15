Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Market Growth During 2025 with Key Vendors like-  IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Atomwise, Inc. (US)

Global Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025

The global Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 11430 million by 2025, from USD 8823.3 million in 2019.

Global Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026.

The Major Players Covered in Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery are: IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Atomwise, Inc. (US), Deep Genomics (Canada), Cloud Pharmaceuticals (US), Insilico Medicine (US), Benevolent AI (UK), Exscientia (UK), Cyclica (Canada), BIOAGE (US), Numerate (US), Numedii (US), Envisagenics (US), twoXAR (US), OWKIN, Inc. (US), XtalPi (US), Verge Genomics (US), and Berg LLC (US)

This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

Table of Contents:

Global Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Chapter 1 Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Market Overview

Chapter 2 Company Profiles

Chapter 3 Global Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter 4 Global Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Market Size by Regions

Chapter 5 North America Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Revenue by Countries

Chapter 6 Europe Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Revenue by Countries

Chapter 7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Revenue by Countries

Chapter 8 South America Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Revenue by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery by Countries

Chapter 10 Global Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Market Segment by Type

Chapter 11 Global Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Market Segment by Application

Chapter 12 Global Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine and Drug Discovery Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 13 Appendix

