SMS Firewall Market Projected to Register 7.6% CAGR to 2025 | China Mobile, Syniverse Technologies, SAP SE, BICS, Tango Telecom, Tata Communications Limited

Global SMS Firewall Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global SMS Firewall market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2790.4 million by 2025, from USD 2084.8 million in 2019.

The SMS Firewall market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: China Mobile, Syniverse Technologies, SAP SE, BICS, Tango Telecom, Tata Communications Limited, Global Wavenet Limited, iBasis (Tofane Global), China Unicom, Infobip, Symsoft, Omobio, Anam Technologies, Route Mobile Limited, AMD Telecom, Openmind Networks, NTT DOCOMO, Mahindra Comviva, Mobileum, NewNet Communication Technologies, HAUD, Monty Mobile, Cellusys, Cloudmark, etc.

SMS Firewall is a solution to actively monitor MO, MT and Application Originated SMS to prevent fraud and SPAM using SMS. SMS Firewall solutions allows the operator to have full control of the SMS messages in the network. The Solution monitors all MO-SMS originated by local subscribers, MT-SMS that are getting terminated from external SMSCs to local subscribers and Application Originated SMS.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Application to Person (A2P) Messaging

Person to Application (P2A) Messaging

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Table of Content:

1 SMS Firewall Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 China Mobile

2.1.1 China Mobile Details

2.1.2 China Mobile Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 China Mobile SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 China Mobile Product and Services

2.1.5 China Mobile SMS Firewall Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Syniverse Technologies

2.2.1 Syniverse Technologies Details

2.2.2 Syniverse Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Syniverse Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Syniverse Technologies Product and Services

2.2.5 Syniverse Technologies SMS Firewall Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 SAP SE

2.3.1 SAP SE Details

2.3.2 SAP SE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 SAP SE SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 SAP SE Product and Services

2.3.5 SAP SE SMS Firewall Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 BICS

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America SMS Firewall Revenue by Countries

6 Europe SMS Firewall Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific SMS Firewall Revenue by Countries

8 South America SMS Firewall Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue SMS Firewall by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global SMS Firewall Market Segment by Application

12 Global SMS Firewall Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

