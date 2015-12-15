Bancassurance Market Grow at 1.8% CAGR to 2025 | ABN AMRO, Wells Fargo, American Express, ANZ, ING Group, Banco Bradesco, Intesa Sanpaolo

Global Bancassurance Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Bancassurance market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2176.8 million by 2025, from USD 2025.4 million in 2019.

The Bancassurance market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABN AMRO, Wells Fargo, American Express, ANZ, ING Group, Banco Bradesco, Intesa Sanpaolo, BNP Paribas, Banco Santander, Barclays, Nordea Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, NongHyup Financial Group, Citigroup, HSBC, etc

Bankassurance is a relationship between a bank and an insurance company, aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers. In this partnership, bank staff and tellers become the point of sale and point of contact for the customer. Bank staff are advised and supported by the insurance company through wholesale product information, marketing campaigns and sales training. The bank and the insurance company share the commission. Insurance policies are processed and administered by the insurance company.This partnership arrangement can be profitable for both companies. Banks can earn additional revenue by selling the insurance products, while insurance companies are able to expand their customer base without having to expand their sales forces or pay commissions to insurance agents or brokers.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adults

Kids

