Global Automotive NFC Market Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2027

Global Automotive NFC Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Automotive NFC Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive NFC Market

Global automotive NFC market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 30% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 due to increasing number of government regulations mandating the use of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating global automotive NFC market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Telit, STMicroelectronics, Sony Corporation, Smartrac N.V., SAMSUNG, Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Polaris Industries, Inc., FeliCa Networks, Inc., NXP Semiconductors., 3M, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Lintec, Tesa, Robert Bosch, Ericsson among others.

This report studies Global Automotive NFC Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Conducts Overall Global Automotive NFC Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive NFC Market By Type (106 Kbit/S, 212 Kbit/S, 424 Kbit/S), Vehicle Type (Low-End, Mid-Range, High-End), Application (Interior, Exterior), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive NFC Market

Automotive NFC is a collection of communication procedures that allows two electronic devices, generally one of which is a mobile device such as a smartphone, to create communication by carrying them to the portion within the brief range of the other. Automotive NFC (Near Field Communication) is basically a bidirectional short-range communication technology that allows interaction at a specified speed of a few centimeters of information transfer.

Market Drivers

The growing amount of public legislation requiring the use of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) has influenced the automotive use of NFC technology which is driving the market

The NFC systems provide a cost-effective, secure and effective solution to all the data transmission requirements of vehicle intelligent driving apps which is fueling market growth

NFC technology apps lead to elevated adoption rates, thus driving market growth

Increasing demand for developed and improved safety systems for vehicles drives the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost for the installation which restraints the market

Low adoption rate in developing economic countries is hampering the market growth

High cost of manufacturing is one of the restraining factor

This reports includes the following deliverable

Macro Indicator Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Market sizing and growth analysis

Market Competitive Landscape

Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements

Company Profiles

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Automotive NFC Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Table Of Contents: Global Automotive NFC Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, STMicroelectronics joined the car connectivity consortium to support increased convenience, security, and safety including STA12 Accordo infotainment processors, ST33 Secure Elements, ST25 NFC readers, STA13 Telemaco vehicle processors, and stellar vehicle gateway / domain microcontrollers

In December 2018, BMW launched NFC digital key for X5 and 8 Series cars that enables the BMW Digital Key option to lock and unlock their car and start their engine with an NFC phone. This will help the company in innovating new devices and increasing customer base

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive NFC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global automotive NFC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Automotive NFC Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the Global Automotive NFC Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global Automotive NFC Market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the Global Automotive NFC Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

