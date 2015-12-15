Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

Global automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market is expected to reach USD 17.86 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hybrid vehicles is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market are AVL, Ricardo, Magna International Inc, IAV, HORIBA, Ltd, Intertek Group plc, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaeffler Engineering GmbH, Continental AG, Jayem Automotives, Magna International Inc., UM Group, KPIT, Eaton, Smart Manufacturing Technology Ltd. and others.

This report studies Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Conducts Overall Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market By Transmission Type (Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission), Powertrain Type (Hybrid Powertrain, Conventional Powertrain), Services (Designing, Prototyping, Testing, System Engineering & Integration, Simulation), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

Automotive transmission is a process used by the production of automobile. They make sure that the wheel by allowing the power to flow from the engine to the wheels. They are majorly of two types – manual transmission and automatic transmission. These outsourcing are widely used in the services like simulation, testing, prototyping, designing etc. Increasing environmental concern among consumer is major factor fuelling the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness related to environment due to increasing pollution is driving the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for hybrid vehicles is driving the market growth

Growing R&D capabilities to develop environment friendly will also drive the market

Rising government support for eco- friendly vehicles is also accelerating the market

Market Restraints:

High price of these vehicles is restraining the growth of this market

High expenses related to the research and development is another factor restraining the market growth

Unavailability of hybrid vehicles in many countries will also limit the market growth

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Virtusa Corporation announced that they are going to acquire eTouch Systems Corp and eTouch Systems Pvt. Ltd. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their Virtusa’s digital engineering capabilities so that they expand their digital service offerings. This will help them to meet the rising demand of tech companies and global enterprises

In June 2018, HCL Technologies announced that they are going to acquire H&D International Group. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their business in the global market and expand their service capabilities. It will also help the company to expand their position in automotive sector and will also strengthen their position as strongest IT provider.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

