Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to exhibit phenomenal growth over 2020-2027

According to a new market research study titled “Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, Service Type and Service Provider”. The Global medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach US$ 36,525.26 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,943.29 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical equipment maintenance market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global medical equipment maintenance market, based on the service provider, was segmented as, original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations, and in-house maintenance. In 2018, original equipment manufacturers held the largest share of the market, by service provider. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The market for medical equipment maintenance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems, growing medical equipment market and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

The major players operating in the medical equipment maintenance market include, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Aramark Services, Inc., and Althea among the others. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the medical equipment maintenance market. During April 2019, Stryker launched the LIFEPAK CR2 defibrillator with LIFELINKcentral AED program manager, in the United States

The report segments the Global medical equipment maintenance market as follows:

Global medical equipment maintenance market – By Device Type

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Other Medical Equipment

Global medical equipment maintenance market – By Service Type

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

Global medical equipment maintenance market – By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Organizations

In-House Maintenance

