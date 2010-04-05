Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

The Luxury Plumbing Fixtures market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Luxury Plumbing Fixtures.







This report presents the worldwide Luxury Plumbing Fixtures market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.



This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.







The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Kohler



Moen



Bradley Corporation



GROHE



Little Giant



American Standard



Sterling Faucet Company



Delta



Toto Ltd.



Gerber



Water Matrix



Aquabrass



Natphil Inc.



The Noble Co.



Matco-Norca



Rada Mechanical Products Ltd



Falcon Waterfree Technologies



Dahl Brothers (Canada) Ltd



Fiberez Bathware







Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Breakdown Data by Type



Bathroom Fixtures



Kitchen Fixtures



Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Breakdown Data by Application



Household



Commercial







Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Region



United States



Europe



China



Japan



Other Regions







Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Region



North America



United States



Canada



Mexico



Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Malaysia



Philippines



Thailand



Vietnam



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe



Central & South America



Brazil



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries



Turkey



Egypt



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa







The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.



To present the key Luxury Plumbing Fixtures manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.



To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.



To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.



To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.



To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.







In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Plumbing Fixtures :



History Year: 2013 – 2017



Base Year: 2017



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025







This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Luxury Plumbing Fixtures market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.







For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Table of Contents











Chapter One: Study Coverage



1.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product



1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study



1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered



1.4 Market by Type



1.4.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market Size Growth Rate by Type



1.4.2 Bathroom Fixtures



1.4.3 Kitchen Fixtures



1.5 Market by Application



1.5.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market Size Growth Rate by Application



1.5.2 Household



1.5.3 Commercial



1.6 Study Objectives



1.7 Years Considered







Chapter Two: Executive Summary



2.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market Size



2.1.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue 2013-2025



2.1.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production 2013-2025



2.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025



2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape



2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)



2.3.2 Key Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Manufacturers



2.3.2.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters



2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Offered



2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market



2.4 Key Trends for Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Markets & Products







Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers



3.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Manufacturers



3.1.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Manufacturers



3.1.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Market Share by Manufacturers



3.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue by Manufacturers



3.2.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)



3.2.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)



3.3 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Price by Manufacturers



3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans







Chapter Four: Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Regions



4.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Regions



4.1.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Market Share by Regions



4.1.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue Market Share by Regions



4.2 United States



4.2.1 United States Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production



4.2.2 United States Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue



4.2.3 Key Players in United States



4.2.4 United States Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Import & Export



4.3 Europe



4.3.1 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production



4.3.2 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue



4.3.3 Key Players in Europe



4.3.4 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Import & Export



4.4 China



4.4.1 China Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production



4.4.2 China Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue



4.4.3 Key Players in China



4.4.4 China Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Import & Export



4.5 Japan



4.5.1 Japan Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production



4.5.2 Japan Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue



4.5.3 Key Players in Japan



4.5.4 Japan Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Import & Export



4.6 Other Regions



4.6.1 South Korea



4.6.2 India



4.6.3 Southeast Asia







Chapter Five: Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Regions



5.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Regions



5.1.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Regions



5.1.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Market Share by Regions



5.2 North America



5.2.1 North America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application



5.2.2 North America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Countries



5.2.3 United States



5.2.4 Canada



5.2.5 Mexico



5.3 Europe



5.3.1 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application



5.3.2 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Countries



5.3.3 Germany



5.3.4 France



5.3.5 UK



5.3.6 Italy



5.3.7 Russia



5.4 Asia Pacific



5.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application



5.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Countries



5.4.3 China



5.4.4 Japan



5.4.5 South Korea



5.4.6 India



5.4.7 Australia



5.4.8 Indonesia



5.4.9 Thailand



5.4.10 Malaysia



5.4.11 Philippines



5.4.12 Vietnam



5.5 Central & South America



5.5.1 Central & South America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application



5.5.2 Central & South America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Country



5.5.3 Brazil



5.6 Middle East and Africa



5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application



5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Countries



5.6.3 GCC Countries



5.6.4 Egypt



5.6.5 South Africa







Chapter Six: Market Size by Type



6.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production by Type



6.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue by Type



6.3 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Price by Type







Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application



7.1 Overview



7.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Breakdown Dada by Application



7.2.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption by Application



7.2.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)







Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles



8.1 Kohler



8.1.1 Kohler Company Details



8.1.2 Company Overview



8.1.3 Kohler Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.1.4 Kohler Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description



8.1.5 Kohler Recent Development



8.2 Moen



8.2.1 Moen Company Details



8.2.2 Company Overview



8.2.3 Moen Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.2.4 Moen Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description



8.2.5 Moen Recent Development



8.3 Bradley Corporation



8.3.1 Bradley Corporation Company Details



8.3.2 Company Overview



8.3.3 Bradley Corporation Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.3.4 Bradley Corporation Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description



8.3.5 Bradley Corporation Recent Development



8.4 GROHE



8.4.1 GROHE Company Details



8.4.2 Company Overview



8.4.3 GROHE Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.4.4 GROHE Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description



8.4.5 GROHE Recent Development



8.5 Little Giant



8.5.1 Little Giant Company Details



8.5.2 Company Overview



8.5.3 Little Giant Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.5.4 Little Giant Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description



8.5.5 Little Giant Recent Development



8.6 American Standard



8.6.1 American Standard Company Details



8.6.2 Company Overview



8.6.3 American Standard Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.6.4 American Standard Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description



8.6.5 American Standard Recent Development



8.7 Sterling Faucet Company



8.7.1 Sterling Faucet Company Company Details



8.7.2 Company Overview



8.7.3 Sterling Faucet Company Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.7.4 Sterling Faucet Company Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description



8.7.5 Sterling Faucet Company Recent Development



8.8 Delta



8.8.1 Delta Company Details



8.8.2 Company Overview



8.8.3 Delta Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.8.4 Delta Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description



8.8.5 Delta Recent Development



8.9 Toto Ltd.



8.9.1 Toto Ltd. Company Details



8.9.2 Company Overview



8.9.3 Toto Ltd. Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.9.4 Toto Ltd. Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description



8.9.5 Toto Ltd. Recent Development



8.10 Gerber



8.10.1 Gerber Company Details



8.10.2 Company Overview



8.10.3 Gerber Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.10.4 Gerber Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Product Description



8.10.5 Gerber Recent Development



8.11 Water Matrix



8.12 Aquabrass



8.13 Natphil Inc.



8.14 The Noble Co.



8.15 Matco-Norca



8.16 Rada Mechanical Products Ltd



8.17 Falcon Waterfree Technologies



8.18 Dahl Brothers (Canada) Ltd



8.19 Fiberez Bathware







Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts



9.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production and Revenue Forecast



9.1.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Forecast 2018-2025



9.1.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue Forecast 2018-2025



9.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions



9.2.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue Forecast by Regions



9.2.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Forecast by Regions



9.3 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Key Producers Forecast



9.3.1 United States



9.3.2 Europe



9.3.3 China



9.3.4 Japan



9.4 Forecast by Type



9.4.1 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Production Forecast by Type



9.4.2 Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Revenue Forecast by Type







Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast



10.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Application



10.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions



10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast



10.3.1 North America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025



10.3.2 United States



10.3.3 Canada



10.3.4 Mexico



10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast



10.4.1 Europe Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025



10.4.2 Germany



10.4.3 France



10.4.4 UK



10.4.5 Italy



10.4.6 Russia



10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast



10.5.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025



10.5.2 China



10.5.3 Japan



10.5.4 South Korea



10.5.5 India



10.5.6 Australia



10.5.7 Indonesia



10.5.8 Thailand



10.5.9 Malaysia



10.5.10 Philippines



10.5.11 Vietnam



10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast



10.6.1 Central & South America Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025



10.6.2 Brazil



10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast



10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025



10.7.2 GCC Countries



10.7.3 Egypt



10.7.4 South Africa







Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



11.1 Value Chain Analysis



11.2 Sales Channels Analysis



11.2.1 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Sales Channels



11.2.2 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Distributors



11.3 Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Customers







Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis



12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers



12.2 Market Challenges



12.3 Market Risks/Restraints



12.4 Key World Economic Indicators







Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Study







Chapter Fourteen: Appendix



14.1 Research Methodology



14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach



14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design



14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation



14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation



14.1.2 Data Source



14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources



14.1.2.2 Primary Sources



14.2 Author Details



14.3 Disclaimer









