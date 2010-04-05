Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Overview, Leading Player, Application, Trends Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The Noise-Cancelling Headphones market was valued at 1050 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1680 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

This report presents the worldwide Noise-Cancelling Headphones market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.



This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.





Noise-Cancelling Headphones is a type of high performance headphones taking Active Noise Reduction Technology to reduce unwanted ambient sounds. This is distinct from passive headphones which, if they reduce ambient sounds at all, use techniques such as soundproofing.

In this report, Noise-Cancelling Headphones refer to Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones.





At present, patent protection and technical barrier are the main negative factors for the development of this industry. Unfortunately, there exist many fake products especially in the developing countries. On the whole, there is no big growth in the industry of Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

At present, in global, the Noise-Cancelling Headphones industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest manufacturer is Bose which accounted for approximately 23.83% of the global revenue of Noise-Cancelling Headphones in 2017.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Bose



Sony



Sennheiser



Audio-Technica



Samsung(Harman Kardon)



AKG



Beats



Philips



Logitech UE



Plantronics



SYLLABLE



Monster



PHIATON



JVC



Klipsch



Grandsun



Xiaomi



Huawei



1more







Noise-Cancelling Headphones Breakdown Data by Type



Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones



Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones



Noise-Cancelling Headphones Breakdown Data by Application



Supermarket



Exclusive Shop



Online Sales



Others







Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production by Region



United States



Europe



China



Japan



South Korea



Other Regions







Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Region



North America



United States



Canada



Mexico



Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Malaysia



Philippines



Thailand



Vietnam



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe



Central & South America



Brazil



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries



Turkey



Egypt



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa







The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.



To present the key Noise-Cancelling Headphones manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.



To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.



To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.



To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.



To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.







In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Noise-Cancelling Headphones :



History Year: 2013 – 2017



Base Year: 2017



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025







This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Noise-Cancelling Headphones market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.







For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





