Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA).







This report presents the worldwide Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.



This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.





The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Altera



Xilinx



Microsemi



Atmel



Achronix



Cypress Semiconductor



Intel Corporation



Texas Instruments



Lattice



Aeroflex Inc







Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Breakdown Data by Type



High-End FPGA



Low-End FPGA



Mid-End FPGA



Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Breakdown Data by Application



Test, Measurement And Emulation



Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Wired & Wireless Communication



Industrial



Military & Aerospace



Health Care



Data Center & Computing



Telecommunications



Others







Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production by Region



United States



Europe



China



Japan



South Korea



Other Regions







Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Region



North America



United States



Canada



Mexico



Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Malaysia



Philippines



Thailand



Vietnam



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe



Central & South America



Brazil



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries



Turkey



Egypt



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa







The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.



To present the key Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.



To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.



To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.



To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.



To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.







In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) :



History Year: 2013 – 2017



Base Year: 2017



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025







This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.







For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Table of Contents











Chapter One: Study Coverage



1.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product



1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study



1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered



1.4 Market by Type



1.4.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type



1.4.2 High-End FPGA



1.4.3 Low-End FPGA



1.4.4 Mid-End FPGA



1.5 Market by Application



1.5.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application



1.5.2 Test, Measurement And Emulation



1.5.3 Consumer Electronics



1.5.4 Automotive



1.5.5 Wired & Wireless Communication



1.5.6 Industrial



1.5.7 Military & Aerospace



1.5.8 Health Care



1.5.9 Data Center & Computing



1.5.10 Telecommunications



1.5.11 Others



1.6 Study Objectives



1.7 Years Considered







Chapter Two: Executive Summary



2.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size



2.1.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue 2013-2025



2.1.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production 2013-2025



2.2 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025



2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape



2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)



2.3.2 Key Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Manufacturers



2.3.2.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters



2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Offered



2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market



2.4 Key Trends for Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Markets & Products







Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers



3.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production by Manufacturers



3.1.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production by Manufacturers



3.1.2 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers



3.2 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue by Manufacturers



3.2.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)



3.2.2 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)



3.3 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Price by Manufacturers



3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans







Chapter Four: Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production by Regions



4.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production by Regions



4.1.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Market Share by Regions



4.1.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue Market Share by Regions



4.2 United States



4.2.1 United States Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production



4.2.2 United States Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue



4.2.3 Key Players in United States



4.2.4 United States Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Import & Export



4.3 Europe



4.3.1 Europe Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production



4.3.2 Europe Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue



4.3.3 Key Players in Europe



4.3.4 Europe Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Import & Export



4.4 China



4.4.1 China Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production



4.4.2 China Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue



4.4.3 Key Players in China



4.4.4 China Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Import & Export



4.5 Japan



4.5.1 Japan Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production



4.5.2 Japan Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue



4.5.3 Key Players in Japan



4.5.4 Japan Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Import & Export



4.6 South Korea



4.6.1 South Korea Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production



4.6.2 South Korea Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue



4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea



4.6.4 South Korea Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Import & Export



4.7 Other Regions



4.7.1 Taiwan



4.7.2 India



4.7.3 Southeast Asia







Chapter Five: Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Regions



5.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Regions



5.1.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Regions



5.1.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption Market Share by Regions



5.2 North America



5.2.1 North America Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Application



5.2.2 North America Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Countries



5.2.3 United States



5.2.4 Canada



5.2.5 Mexico



5.3 Europe



5.3.1 Europe Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Application



5.3.2 Europe Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Countries



5.3.3 Germany



5.3.4 France



5.3.5 UK



5.3.6 Italy



5.3.7 Russia



5.4 Asia Pacific



5.4.1 Asia Pacific Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Application



5.4.2 Asia Pacific Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Countries



5.4.3 China



5.4.4 Japan



5.4.5 South Korea



5.4.6 India



5.4.7 Australia



5.4.8 Indonesia



5.4.9 Thailand



5.4.10 Malaysia



5.4.11 Philippines



5.4.12 Vietnam



5.5 Central & South America



5.5.1 Central & South America Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Application



5.5.2 Central & South America Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Country



5.5.3 Brazil



5.6 Middle East and Africa



5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Application



5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Countries



5.6.3 GCC Countries



5.6.4 Egypt



5.6.5 South Africa







Chapter Six: Market Size by Type



6.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production by Type



6.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue by Type



6.3 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Price by Type







Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application



7.1 Overview



7.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Breakdown Dada by Application



7.2.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption by Application



7.2.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)







Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles



8.1 Altera



8.1.1 Altera Company Details



8.1.2 Company Overview



8.1.3 Altera Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.1.4 Altera Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Description



8.1.5 Altera Recent Development



8.2 Xilinx



8.2.1 Xilinx Company Details



8.2.2 Company Overview



8.2.3 Xilinx Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.2.4 Xilinx Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Description



8.2.5 Xilinx Recent Development



8.3 Microsemi



8.3.1 Microsemi Company Details



8.3.2 Company Overview



8.3.3 Microsemi Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.3.4 Microsemi Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Description



8.3.5 Microsemi Recent Development



8.4 Atmel



8.4.1 Atmel Company Details



8.4.2 Company Overview



8.4.3 Atmel Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.4.4 Atmel Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Description



8.4.5 Atmel Recent Development



8.5 Achronix



8.5.1 Achronix Company Details



8.5.2 Company Overview



8.5.3 Achronix Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.5.4 Achronix Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Description



8.5.5 Achronix Recent Development



8.6 Cypress Semiconductor



8.6.1 Cypress Semiconductor Company Details



8.6.2 Company Overview



8.6.3 Cypress Semiconductor Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.6.4 Cypress Semiconductor Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Description



8.6.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Development



8.7 Intel Corporation



8.7.1 Intel Corporation Company Details



8.7.2 Company Overview



8.7.3 Intel Corporation Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.7.4 Intel Corporation Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Description



8.7.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development



8.8 Texas Instruments



8.8.1 Texas Instruments Company Details



8.8.2 Company Overview



8.8.3 Texas Instruments Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.8.4 Texas Instruments Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Description



8.8.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development



8.9 Lattice



8.9.1 Lattice Company Details



8.9.2 Company Overview



8.9.3 Lattice Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.9.4 Lattice Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Description



8.9.5 Lattice Recent Development



8.10 Aeroflex Inc



8.10.1 Aeroflex Inc Company Details



8.10.2 Company Overview



8.10.3 Aeroflex Inc Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



8.10.4 Aeroflex Inc Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Product Description



8.10.5 Aeroflex Inc Recent Development







Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts



9.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production and Revenue Forecast



9.1.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Forecast 2018-2025



9.1.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue Forecast 2018-2025



9.2 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions



9.2.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue Forecast by Regions



9.2.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Forecast by Regions



9.3 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Key Producers Forecast



9.3.1 United States



9.3.2 Europe



9.3.3 China



9.3.4 Japan



9.3.5 South Korea



9.4 Forecast by Type



9.4.1 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Production Forecast by Type



9.4.2 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Revenue Forecast by Type







Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast



10.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption Forecast by Application



10.2 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption Forecast by Regions



10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast



10.3.1 North America Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025



10.3.2 United States



10.3.3 Canada



10.3.4 Mexico



10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast



10.4.1 Europe Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025



10.4.2 Germany



10.4.3 France



10.4.4 UK



10.4.5 Italy



10.4.6 Russia



10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast



10.5.1 Asia Pacific Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025



10.5.2 China



10.5.3 Japan



10.5.4 South Korea



10.5.5 India



10.5.6 Australia



10.5.7 Indonesia



10.5.8 Thailand



10.5.9 Malaysia



10.5.10 Philippines



10.5.11 Vietnam



10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast



10.6.1 Central & South America Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025



10.6.2 Brazil



10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast



10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025



10.7.2 GCC Countries



10.7.3 Egypt



10.7.4 South Africa







Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



11.1 Value Chain Analysis



11.2 Sales Channels Analysis



11.2.1 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales Channels



11.2.2 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Distributors



11.3 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Customers







Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis



12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers



12.2 Market Challenges



12.3 Market Risks/Restraints



12.4 Key World Economic Indicators







Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Study







Chapter Fourteen: Appendix



14.1 Research Methodology



14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach



14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design



14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation



14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation



14.1.2 Data Source



14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources



14.1.2.2 Primary Sources



14.2 Author Details



14.3 Disclaimer









