Arterial Cannulae Market Report Overview 2020 – Global Players, Demand, Growth Analysis and Outlook till 2027

Arterial cannulae is used during the common procedures such as placement of aerial line placement for treating various critical health conditions. The use of arterial cannulae is done to measure the blood pressure and withdrawal of blood gas sample repeatedly. The placement of arterial line is considered to be the safe procedure among other procedures. The arterial cannulae are generally inserted in the radial artery, brachial artery or the femoral artery.

The market for the arterial cannulae is expected to grow due to the key factors such as rising incidences of the chronic diseases, rising numbers of surgical procedures, and rising production of the minimally invasive medical devices. The rising incidences of the ischemic stroke, cardiovascular diseases, blood clots are likely to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

MC3 Cardiopulmonary Getinge AB. Becton Dickinson Company Edwards Lifesciences Corporation LivaNova PLC Sorin Group Braile Biomédica Eurosets Andocor n.v. Cardinal Health

The Global Arterial Cannulae Market is segmented on the basis of product, material, and end user. Based on the product segment, market is divided into optiflow arterial cannulae, standard arterial cannulae, and soft-flow arterial cannulae. Based on the material the market is classified as silicone, metals, and others. On the basis of end user the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting arterial cannulae market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the arterial cannulae market in these regions.

