Surgical Lights Market Globalize Owing to Rapidly Growing Industry Across the Region and Forecast 2028

Global Surgical Lights Market: Overview

Surgeons who work in poor light settings and with limited resources at the operation theatre complain off insufficient surgical lighting a threat to patient’s life and well-being. Often many of the surgeries have been called off due to poor lighting at the operation theatre. Considering such light arrangements in many of the operation theatres, development and allocation of high-quality, economic and sound surgical headlights is the need of the hour. It could provide perfect solution for such important issues during surgery.

With the growing demand for a balance between shadow management and luminance of light, the demand for surgical lights is likely to rise in years to come, which will subsequently propel the growth of the global surgical lights market.

Product, technology, application, end-user, and region comprise the segments of the global surgical lights market.

Global Surgical Lights Market: Notable Developments

Some of the leading developments in the global surgical lights market arelisted below:

In April 2019, Getinge Group made an announcement of its newest addition to the portfolio of surgical lights. Maquet PowerLED II surgical lights are now available commercially in the US. These surgical lights are to all types of operating rooms, both general and hybrid. They provide remarkable features that assist in the illumination of all types of surgical procedures. High-end LEDs power these surgical lights and they can be adjusted to provide different colored lights, which is something that is extremely advantageous for the minimally invasive procedures.

BihlerMED, Getinge AB,KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG, and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.are some of the noteworthy players operating in the global surgical lights market.

Global Surgical Lights Market: Growth Drivers

Growing Need to Perform Better in OTs Bolster Market Demand

Global surgical lights market is primarily driven by the demand for better products with latest technologies incorporated into it. Over the past few decades, efforts for the development of new medical devices have intensifies, mainly due to the rapidly expandingengineering and scientific knowledge. The outcome of such efforts has been pacemaker, dialysis machine, the laser, Da Vinci surgical system and others.

Doctors and their associates need maximum assistance to help them do better in the operation theatre. Thus, hospitals are installing the best quality products in operating rooms. This is likelyto ensure high growth for the global surgical lights market.

Surgical lights illuminate the site for surgery so as to offer optimal visualization of low-contrast, small objects at varying depths in body cavities and incisions.The latest generation of surgical lights uses LEDs for their light source for their capability to reduce energy radiation and remove heat radiation.

Global Surgical Lights Market: Regional Outlook

Global surgical lights market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

The surgical light market in North America is fuelled by wide use of LED surgical lights in ambulatory surgical centers and operating rooms. The growth of the North America surgical lights market is primarily ascribed to the rising number of surgical procedures,and progress made in the medical device sector of developed countries like the U.S.

According to the findings of a study bythe Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, 10 milliontherapeutic and 11 million invasive surgeries were conducted in 2014. These surgeries were carried out in inpatient and ambulatory settings.

The U.S. Government has been taking favorable initiatives to support innovation in the field of medical sector. For instance, a medical device company Soliton Inc. received the status of “small business” designation under Medical Device User Fee Amendments. This status would qualify Soliton Inc. for a waived or reduced fee for medical device submissions. With medical device sector gaining impetus from such government initiatives, the global surgical lights market is sure to gain traction across the health care industry during the period of assessment.

The global surgical lights market is segmented as:

Product

Surgical Lights

Examination

Technology

LED

Halogen Lights

Application

Surgical Suites

Endoscopy Procedures

Dental Procedures

End-User

Hospital Operating Rooms

