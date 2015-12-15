Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, and Business Information 2018-2028

Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market: Overview

The growth of neurology ultrasonic aspirators market is predicted to be notable in the forthcoming years. Rising incidence of neurological medical conditions, including traumatic brain injury is stoking demand for neurology ultrasonic aspirators.

Clinically, neurological ultrasonic aspirators are surgical instruments to dissect tissues and aspirate the surgical area with low frequency ultrasound vibrations. Neurological ultrasonic aspirators provide advantages such as most versatile and user-friendly soft tissue control system for dissection of the brain structure. The apparatus thus allows surgeons for aspiration of soft tissues during complicated cranial neurological procedures.

An upcoming research report on the neurology ultrasonic aspirators market sheds light on vital aspects that are likely to influence the growth of the said market between 2019 and 2027. Growth indices and market segmentation shares are key highlights of this report. The analysis thus provided is a valuable source of information for market stakeholders.

Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market: Notable Developments

Stryker Corporation- a U.S. based leading medical technologies company recently launched the new Sonopet iQ in april 2019. The instrument provides ability for surgeons to fragment, aspirate, and emulsify soft tissues and bone during complex cranial neurosurgery. Before releasing the product, Stryker obtained user experience of more than 250 neurosurgeons to shape the final product.

Besides this, Sonopet iQ delivers increased speed and power with improved control and precision, along with user customization options and enhanced ease of use.

Earlier, in September 2018, Misonix INC. launched its first ultrasonic NEXUS aspirator. The instrument comprises fully integrated technology of existing product solutions of the company, including Sonicstar, Bonescalpe, and Sonastar.

Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market: Key Trends

Efficacy of neurology ultrasonic aspirators to reduce perioperative morbidity and intraoperative blood loss during complex cranial neurosurgeries is fuelling their use. According to statistics of the National Center for Biotechnology Information, neurology ultrasonic aspirators are used to eliminate brain tumors. For example, Cavitron Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator (CUSA) designed neurology ultrasonic aspirators to eliminate brain tumor without affecting healthy tissues.

Clinical advantages of neurology ultrasonic aspirators are several. Firstly, the instrument is user-friendly for smooth control of soft tissue of the brain. This allows dissection of sensitive structure of the brain with fine bone in close vicinity.

In U.S., according to statistics of the National Brain Tumor Society, average number of deaths due to brain tumor each year is 16,616. Besides this, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. registers highest number of traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year. This requires an array of instruments, including neurology ultrasonic aspirators for medical intervention.

Among few product types, standalone type instrument is likely to display maximum uptake. This is because of less risk of damage, simple design, and its relatively low cost.

Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market: Regional Outlook

North America is at the forefront among other key regions in the neurology ultrasonic aspirators market. Factors such as increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, presence of an ultra-modern healthcare infrastructure as well as highly competent medical professionals, and awareness among individuals about treatment options fuel growth of neurology ultrasonic aspirators market in this region.

Besides this, increasing reimbursements for newer medical devices is boosting their uptake. This, in turn, boosts revenue gains in the region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to register significant CAGR in the neurology ultrasonic aspirators market in the forthcoming years. Advancements in healthcare practices in emerging economies of the region are fuelling adoption of sophisticated medical tools, including neurology ultrasonic aspirators.

