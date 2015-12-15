Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market 2020 : Intel Security (McAfee), M5 Networks, Salesforce.com and others by 2025

Press Release

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)

Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Analysis Report covers an appraise of the market size from 2020 to 2025. The report provides predominant perception into the several market segments to untangle the estimate of the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) industry. These market analysis are based on various appurtenant factors, consisting Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) industry product services, product types, end users or requisition.

The Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) report intention is to deliver the tactical and proper analysis of this business. A thorough overview of this market covers data of the sections and assessment comprises the descriptions of status, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) industry prospects, value series and volume, this market dynamics, along with upgrades The report examines sub-segments and a perspective of this market.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players:
 

  • Intel Security (McAfee)
  • M5 Networks
  • Salesforce.com
  • CommonVault
  • AWS
  • Alcatel Lucent
  • Dell
  • Oracle
  • Symantec
  • IBM
  • Thinking Phone Networks
  • BigSwitch
  • RightScale
  • Orange Business Services
  • AT&T
  • Juniper Networks
  • Verizon Enterprise Solutions
  • Avaya
  • Rackspace
  • Microsoft
  • Ericcson
  • VMWare
  • HP
  • Cisco Systems
  • National Electric Corporation (NEC)
  • Google
  • enStratus Networks
  • CipherCloud

 
Types of Segmentation: Application Segmentation:
  • Wide Area Networking (WAN) connectivity
  • Data-Center connectivity
  • Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)
  • Security service
  • Other
  • SMEs enterprise
  • Large enterprise

Regional Analysis For Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Economy:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa
  • India
  • South America
  • Others

The report also merge suitable set of circumstances in markets for stakeholders with the complete perusal of competitive stance. The estimated feature in the report have been obtain with help of demonstrated research techniques.

Reasons to getting Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Industry Market Report:

  1. The report gives key statistics on the market position of the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) manufacturers.
  2. The basic overview of the market consisting its summary, applications and production technology.
  3. The company profile, product elaboration, potential, manufacturing value in present in the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market report.

