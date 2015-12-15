Gas Turbine Service Market Growth 2025: General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Siemens, Wood Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Global Gas Turbine Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Gas Turbine Service market size was 16500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 22600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the Gas Turbine Service market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Gas Turbine Service market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

New vendors in the market are facing tough competition from established international vendors as they struggle with technological innovations, reliability and quality issues. The report will answer questions about the current market developments and the scope of competition, opportunity cost and more.

The key players covered in this study: General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Siemens, Wood Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Solar Turbines, MTU Aero Engines, Ansaldo Energia, Sulzer, MAN Diesel & Turbo, MJB International, Proenergy Services

In this report, we study the services for gas turbine. Stringent emission regulations for gas turbines and upgradation of aging fleet of gas turbine drive the market for gas turbine Services.

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

The classification of gas turbine services includes heavy duty services and aero-derivative services, and the proportion of heavy duty services is about 79% in 2017, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Gas turbine services are for power generation, oil & gas and other field. The most proportion of gas turbine services is for power generation, and the revenue in 2017 is about 7.94 billion USD.

Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 31.8% in 2017. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 24.9%. North America has large number of existing and aging gas turbines fleet in the U.S. and Canada. Large number of long term service agreements for gas turbine services are also seen this region. In addition, demand for gas turbine services for mechanical drive application for process industry will also drive the market for gas turbines services in North America.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Gas Turbine Service in global market.

in global market. To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

Global Gas Turbine Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: ​ United States

Chapter Six: ​ Europe

Chapter Seven: ​ China

Chapter Eight: ​ Japan

Chapter Nine: India

Chapter Ten: Central & South America

Chapter Eleven: International Players Profiles

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast 2020-2025

Chapter Thirteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

