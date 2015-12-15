Medical Scheduling Software Market Analysis 2020 – Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments by MPN Software Systems, Inc., American Medical Software, TimeTrade, AdvancedMD, And Others

The global medical scheduling software market expected to be US$ 267.83 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 789.56 Mn by 2027.

Key Competitors In Market are MPN Software Systems, Inc., American Medical Software, TimeTrade, AdvancedMD, Inc., StormSource, LLC, ByteBloc Software, Daw Systems, Inc., WellSky, Voicent Communications Inc., Yocale Network Corporation

There have been limited developments made in the medical scheduling software market during the recent years. However, growth strategies such as expansion and acquisitions have been witnessed in the market. For instance, during July, 2018 when AdvancedMD completed the acquisition of Nuesoft Technologies, Marietta, Georgia-based SaaS platform providing practice management, clinical and medical billing applications to simplify all aspects of running an independent practice. Also, expansion by WellSky by the establishment of its headquarters in Kansas during March, 2018 has helped the company strengthen its customer base in the Kansas market.

Medical Scheduling Software Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Software (Installed Software and Web-Based Software); End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Other End Users); and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

