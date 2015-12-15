Using artificial intelligence, agricultural robots are on the rise

What is Automation in Agriculture?

With the skills shortage and climatic changes that are harming present crop yields, the farmers are tending toward the adoption of technologies, especially in automation, for increasing their efficiency. The increasing interest in technology and automation is ostensible in venture capital investments for agritech startups. These startups are increasingly addressing every aspect of the agriculture value chain. Few startups place remote sensors in the fields to gather hyper-local data about rising conditions while others are focusing on creating software for managing seed, fertilizer, soil, and irrigation, and make estimates about timing and yield. A rising group of companies is further working on agricultural robotics to develop autonomous tractors and even fruit & vegetable picking robots.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Automation in Agriculture market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Automation in Agriculture market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Automation in Agriculture market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the automation in agriculture market are the rising population and growing labor shortage, encouraging automation and maturing IoT & navigation technologies that are boosting down the cost of automation. In addition, the usage of real-time multimodal robot systems in the field is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the automation in agriculture market growth in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automation in Agriculture companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Automation in Agriculture Market companies in the world

1. AGCO Corporation

2. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

3. AgJunction

4. American Robotics, Inc.

5. Deere and Company

6. DeLaval

7. Ecorobotix

8. Rabbit Tractor

9. Topcon Corporation

10. Trimble Inc.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Automation in Agriculture industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

