Tortilla Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2019 Major Players Ole Mexican Foods Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods, Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc., Arevalo Tortilleria, Inc., Azteca Foods, Inc. among others

The tortilla market accounted for US$ 37,865.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 59,444.8 Mn by 2027.

The Tortilla Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. On the basis of product type, the tortilla market is categorized into tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas and others. In 2018, the flour tortilla leads the global tortilla market. Flour tortillas are usually filled with many stuffing like beef, chopped potatoes, fried beans, cheese, and hot sauces. Apart from the given usable, they are also stuffed some of the other ingredients to make dishes such as tacos, quesadillas and also burritos. They are used in various dishes such as fajitas, big burritos and chimichangas and many others. The flour tortillas are easier and softer to roll and thus find wide applications in commercial kitchens and household. Flour tortillas are available in multiple flavors, taste, types etc. in the retail channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, food joints, etc. Growing use by households & commercial kitchens has driven the growth of this segment in recent years.

The market for global tortilla is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global tortilla market are GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., PepsiCo Inc., Easy Foods Inc., La Tortilla Factory Liven, S.A., Ole Mexican Foods Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods, Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc., Arevalo Tortilleria, Inc., Azteca Foods, Inc. among others.

There is an increasing demand for organic food items among consumers globally. Organic food is free from pesticides, does not contain preservatives, and is GMO-free. Consumers nowadays are quite concerned about using conventional food products or foods obtained through GMO due to their contribution to increasing incidents of health issues. Manufacturers of tortilla are also focusing on developing and marketing organic tortillas owing to the market’s demand. Market players such as La Tortilla Factory, Mission Foods, North America, Maria and Ricardo’s, and Mi Rancho offer organic and non-GMO tortillas for consumers across the world. In addition, food processing companies also provide gluten-free tortillas. Corn-based tortillas are among the gluten-free food items.

The North America region accounted for the highest share in the global tortilla market. The North America, tortilla market is primarily being driven by growing demand for convenience food products among the consumers. Factors such as rapid urbanization, high purchasing power among the customers, and rising participation of women in the workforce and are driving the demand for convenience and easy to prepare food products. This factor has propelled the demand for tortilla and tortilla products such as tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, and corn tortillas. Moreover, tortillas are considered as a healthy snack alternative and also used in the foodservice industry to produce various products such as wraps. In addition to that, strong performance of the retail sector and product promotions have played a vital role in increasing the sales of tortilla via supermarkets and hypermarkets and convenience stores in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Tortilla Market Landscape Tortilla Market – Key Market Dynamics Tortilla Market – Global Market Analysis Tortilla Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Tortilla Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Tortilla Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Tortilla Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Tortilla Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

