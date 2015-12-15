Medical Spa Market Growth Prospect and Trends to 2027 by Top Key Players Kurotel, Lanserhof Lans, Chic La Vie, Longevity Wellness

In recent years medical spas have gained a lot of popularity for both men as well as women. These offer services of both traditional spa center and a medical clinic. Medical procedures such as treatments for aging skin, acne, hair removal, and others are conducted at medical spas. Similarly, services like massage, seaweed wraps, salt glows, and facials offered at traditional spa are also offered here.

The “Global Medical Spa Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical spa market with detailed market segmentation by service, end user and geography. The global medical spa market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical spa market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report "Medical Spa Market" gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical spa market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global medical spa market is segmented on the basis of service and end user. Based on service the market is segmented into facial treatment, body shaping and contouring, hair removal, scar revision, tattoo removal, and others. Based on end user the market is segmented into clinics, medical spas, beauty centers, wellness centers.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Medical Spa market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the “Medical Spa” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Medical Spa” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Medical Spa” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Medical Spa” market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

