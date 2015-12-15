Wheelchair Market Global Industry Analysis By Top Leading Players Karman Healthcare, Quantum Rehab, Numotion, Pride Mobility Products

The “Global Wheelchair Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wheelchair market with detailed market segmentation by product type, category, design and function, end user and geography. The global Wheelchair market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wheelchair market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players:

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Drive Medical Design And Manufacturing

Graham-Field Health Products, Inc.

Invacare

Medline Industries, Inc.

Sunrise Medical LLC

Karman Healthcare

Quantum Rehab

Numotion

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

The report “Wheelchair Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, design and function, and end user. Based on product type the market is segmented into manual wheelchair, power wheelchair, front wheel drive, central wheel drive, rear wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, others. Based on category the market is segmented into adult wheelchair, and pediatric wheelchair. The design and function market is segmented into basic wheelchair, sports wheelchairs, bariatric wheelchairs, standing wheelchair, and others. The end user segment is divided into homecare, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and rehabilitation centers.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Wheelchair market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

