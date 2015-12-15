Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Is Responsible For Increasing Market Share And Forecast 2027| General Electric, Honeywell International, Omron Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Alstom

According to a new market research study titled “(SCADA) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); by Type (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation, Fourth Generation); and Application (Manufacturing, Waste Water System and Distribution plants, Power system, Chemical, and Transportation)”. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global (SCADA) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

SCADA is a system of hardware and software components that enables an organization to analysis and visualization through geospatial view, one-line diagram, smart graphical user interface, and digital dashboards. Some of the key elements of SCADA includes HMI (Human-Machine Interface), communication infrastructure and field devices. Some of the main trends witnessed in SCADA are availability of increased situational awareness with the help of enhanced presentation of data and GUIs; intelligent alarm processing; improvised integration with other business and engineering systems; and enhanced security features. SCADA is intensively used in multiple applications including oil and gas, process industries, distribution and utilities, electric power generation, water and waste control, manufacturing, agriculture/irrigation, transportation systems.

Top Companies profiled in this report includes, General Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Omron Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Alstom, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd. and Emerson Electric Co., among others.

Key Benefits-

 To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global (SCADA) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market

 To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Tremendously rising demands for industrial mobility, particularly for remote management in the process industry is anticipated to significantly attract the market growth in coming years. However the market might get adversely impacted by high investment for initial SCADA system integration.

The overall Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition market.

Also, key (SCADA) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

