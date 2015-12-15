Logistics Robots Industry, Geographical Analysis Including Major Regions – Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America

Global Logistics Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global logistics robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report covers historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecast from 2021 till 2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Modern logistics industry is embracing the wave of fast-growing robotics technology. Global logistics robots market is expected to reach $20.268 billion by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 25.5%.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global logistics robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) (further segmented into Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs))

• Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

• Robotic Arms (further segmented into Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, Collaborative Robots, Others)

• Other Products

Based on operation environment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Factory Logistics Robots

• Warehouse Logistics Robots

• Outdoor Logistics Robots

• Other Logistics Robots

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Palletizing and Depalletizing

• Pick and Place

• Loading and Unloading

• Packaging and Co-packing

• Shipment and Delivery

• Transportation and Storage

• Other Applications

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Agriculture

• Manufacturing

• Other End-users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market data (annual revenue) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Application, and End-user over the study years (2016-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global logistics robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aethon Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

DAIFUKU Co, Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data.

