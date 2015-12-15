Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Industry Landscape and Its Growth Prospects 2026

“Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global unmanned aerial vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are also called drones or unmanned aircraft systems (UASs). Global unmanned aerial vehicle market is expected to reach $32.83 billion by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.0%.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global unmanned aerial vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware (further segmented into Frame, Payloads, Avionics, Propulsion, Controller System, Other Systems)

• Software

• Service

Based on frame, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Fixed Wing Drones

• Rotary Blade Drones

• Nano Drones

• Hybrid Drones

Based on maximum take-off weight (MTOW), the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• > 600 Kg

• 150-600 Kg

• 25-150 Kg

• < 25 Kg

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Remotely Operated

• Semi-Autonomous

• Fully-Autonomous

Based on range, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

• Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

• Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

Based on class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Small UAVs

• Strategic & Tactical UAVs

• Special-purpose UAVs

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Consumer (further segmented into Prosumers and Hobbyists)

• Commercial (further segmented into Agriculture; Real Estate, Geology and Infrastructure; Insurance Industry; Energy Sector; Industry and Manufacture; Logistics and Retail; Other Verticals)

• Military (further segmented into High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) UAVs, Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAVs, Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (STUAS), Unmanned Combat Air System (UCAS))

• Government

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden,

The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market data (annual revenue) are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Frame, Range, and End User over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global unmanned aerial vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

