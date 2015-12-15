Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market is Thriving Worldwide with CAGR of 12.5%

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Octonion SA (Switzerland), Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, NEC Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States) and Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany).

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics is the term which use for a complete digital, flexible and connected supply chain optimized for e-commerce and last-mile and last-minute delivery. There are various application of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics such as location management system, inventory tracking and warehousing, predictive analysis, IoT and block chain for supply chain management, self-driving vehicles and drone based delivery. With the deployment of innovative technology, digitalization has witnessed enlarged implementation across the transportation and logistics industry.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/65408-global-internet-of-things-iot-in-logistics-market

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the report Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Octonion SA (Switzerland), Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, NEC Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States) and Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany).

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

** Data availability will be confirmed by research in case of privately held company. Upto 3 players can be added at no added cost.

3) Can we get more level of segmentation to meet our market intelligence objective?

Yes it can be provided, however ETA would vary and final confirmation would be given only after checking data in data repository.

4) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/65408-global-internet-of-things-iot-in-logistics-market

Market Drivers

Fueling Use of Internet

Increasing Awareness of IOT solutions

Market Trend

Adoption of Social Media Platforms

Rising Growth in E-Commerce

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

High Cost of Internet of Things in Logistics

To comprehend Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/65408-global-internet-of-things-iot-in-logistics-market

Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.



GET FULL COPY OF United States Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market study @ ——— USD 2000

And, Europe Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market study @ ——— USD 2500

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) —— USD1400

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics

By Application: Fleet, Warehouse, Freight, Yard/ Dock

Software : Traffic and Fleet Management, Resource and Energy Monitoring, Safety and Security

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]