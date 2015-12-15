Unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) Industry is expected to reach $5,102.5 million, grow at CAGR of 14.48% by 2026

“Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market 2020-2026 by Vehicle Mobility, Mode of Operation, Propulsion, System Component, Vehicle Size, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Mobility, Mode of Operation, Propulsion, System Component, Vehicle Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on vehicle mobility, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Tracked

• Wheeled

• Legged

• Other Mobility

Based on mode of operation, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Tele-Operated

• Autonomous

• Semi-Autonomous

• Tethered

• Other Modes

Based on propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Diesel-Electric

• Battery-Electric

• Integrated

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Payloads

• Navigation and Control System

• Power System

• Other Components

Based on vehicle size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Very Large (>1000 lbs)

• Large (500-1000 lbs)

• Medium (200-500 ibs)

• Small (10-200 lbs)

• Micro (<10 lbs)

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Defense and Security (Transportation; Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR); Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD); Combat Support; Fire Fighting; Other Applications)

• Commercial Venues (Physical Security; Oil & Gas; Fire Fighting; Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN); Other Industries)

• Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Vehicle Mobility, Vehicle Size, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nexter Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ Group

RedSquared (RE2) Robotics

Robosoft

Seegrid Corporation

Thales Group

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data.

