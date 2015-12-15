Laser Diode Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025)

The global laser diode market was valued at US$ 6.13 Bn in 2015 and is expected to account for US$ 17.70 Bn in2025, rising at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2025.

Laser diodes owing to a number of advantageous features offered by them, are rapidly becoming a vital part of modern technology and are being utilized in various applications. Laser marking tool is a reliable technology offering easy assistance and better efficiency. There are several laser marking options available in the market with different specifications and uses. Before the laser technology was introduced, there were several other printing methods in vogue such as acid etching chemicals and ink.

The key driving factors for the global laser diode market includes advantages of laser diode over other technologies, growth in electronics and healthcare industries, government policies mandating the use of laser technology in the engraving and marking of products, and others. The laser diode market is fragmented with a large number of existing players dominating their respective regions globally.

Laser Diode Market Insights

Advantages of laser diodes over other technologies are fuelling the demand for laser diode market

Laser diodes are quickly becoming a crucial part of advanced technologies and are being utilized in applications such as communications, CD players, laser printers, laser pointers, research & development, and industrial processing machinery. Laser diodes are compact in weight and size, work on low power supplies, have low maintenance, high efficiency, and a wide beam angle. Thus, laser diodes possess various advantageous features as compared to conventional laser systems such as helium-neon gas types and ruby.

There are several other advantages inherent in laser diodes such as larger lifetime, lower cost of ownership, and high-quality background discharge light as compared to other conventional laser sources. Thus, these factors cumulatively account as significant drivers for the laser diode market globally.

Company Profiles

ASML Holding N.V.

Axcel Photonics, Inc.

Coherent, Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Newport Corporation

Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd.

Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

GLOBAL LASER DIODE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Doping Material

AlGaInP

GaN

GaAlAs

InGaN

Others

By Wavelength

Blue Laser Diode

Blue-Violet Laser Diode

Infrared Laser Diode

Red Laser Diode

Others

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Others

By Diode Type

Bar Laser Diodes

Stack Laser Diode

Single Emitter Laser Diode

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



