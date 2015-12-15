Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% by 2025

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality), Components (Sensors, Semiconductor Components, and Others), End-user Industry (Entertainment, Educational, Industrial, Medical, Real Estate & Architecture, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and Geography.

The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025 and expected to reach US$ 130.01 Bn in 2025 from US$ 5.83 Bn in 2016.

Computing trends and technology have taken a new dimension over last decade. This has changed the way of thinking, interacting and decision making of every individual. The recent advancements such as IoT, cloud computing, 3D printing, automation, advanced communication systems, artificial intelligence, Big Data, AR and VR and many others are the driving factors influencing the change in dynamics from living to running a business. AR and VR are the new age technologies which will change the practices in various industries.

AR technology blends the virtual and real world objects. With AR, users will be able to interact with virtual object and also will be able to distinguish between the real and virtual contents. AR has found more success within short period of time, this technology has been more adopted in consumer sector and is expected to surpass the VR market in near future.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000114/

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – Company Profiles

DAQRI, LLC

Augmented Pixels Inc.

EON Reality, Inc

Innovega, Inc.

Catchoom

Laster Technologies

Layar B.V.

Total Immersion

Vuzix Corporation

Zugara, Inc.

Marxent Labs LLC

Blippar

Oculus VR, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

Market Insights

Growing penetration of technological driven devices to propel the demand for AR and VR enabled solutions globally

Smart phones are the must have digital devices today, they have changed the way we communicate, travel, design, run business, and many more. In recent years smartphones revolutionized the world, and still the ongoing R&Ds to launch advanced features, improved and more customer centric and enterprise level applications holds the market for years to go. AR and VR are the technologies which immerse the user into virtual world and allows to interact with the virtual objects being in real environment.

Augmented reality is not device dependent for an extent, and this technology can reach out to users through their smartphones and tablets through developed applications.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – End-user industry Insight

The education end-user industry in the global augmented reality and virtual reality market continue to dominate the global augmented reality and virtual reality market in terms of revenue. AR and VR has changed the way of learning things, right from school to higher education applications of AR and VR are observed, this will create a new dimension of learning

GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY AND VIRTUAL REALITY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Technology

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Components

Sensors

Semiconductor Components

Others (Displays, HMD, etc.)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By End-User Industry

Real Estate and Architecture

Medical

Entertainment

Industrial

Education

Aerospace and Defense

Others (Retails, Travel, Marketing, etc.)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000114/

Reasons to Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Engineering Software market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Engineering Software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.