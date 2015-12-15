Conditional Access System Market expected to account for US$ 5.53 Billion by the end of 2025

The global conditional access systems market accounted for US$ 2.13 Bn in the year 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2015 – 2025, to account for US$ 5.53 Bn in the year 2025.

A Conditional Access Systems market basically constitutes set of devices that are being used in Internet or Television broadcasts to restrict any unauthorized access to the digital content provided by the service providers. In this way, the subscriber can have access only to the contents for which he has paid for and gets denied of any other benefits. Revenue, thus flows in the value chain of the Conditional Access System.

Conditional Access Systems are generally embedded or added as an additional hardware with the devices like set-top box mounted with smart cards. The smart cards act as the encryption, decryption agents where all the customer information is stored. As per the plan subscribed by the subscriber, the smart card filters the digital content to flow in through the device. Thus, any unauthorized access is prohibited using CAS. The South America conditional access systems market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 8.1% in the coming years.

Conditional Access Systems Market – Regional Insight

For the global conditional access systems market, currently looking at the current scenario of digital home entertainment products, developed countries like USA have high demand for next generation smart televisions making North America as a leading region in CAS market. U.S.A in North America accounts for approximately one third of the market share with respect to the highest revenue generation of more than 80 percent of the entire region.

The country is pioneer in attaining digital television transition. North America being the core market of conditional access subscribers, there are several activities taking place on the back-end side of the market. System developers are collaborating with hardware manufacturers to ease out the reach to its end-users.

GLOBAL CONDITIONAL ACCESS SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Conditional Access Systems Market – By Application

Over The Top (OTT)

Television

Digital Radio

Conditional Access Systems Market – By Solution Type

Smart Card Based CAS

Card-Less CAS

Conditional Access Systems Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of SAM



