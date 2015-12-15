Smart Lighting Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025)

Smart Lighting Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Lighting Types (Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamp, Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL), High Intensity Discharge Lamps, and Others (Neon Lamps and Photographic Flashes)); Application (Industrial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Commercial Lighting, Government, Outdoor Lighting, and Automotive Lighting) and Connectivity Technology (Wired and Wireless).

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Smart Lighting Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global smart lighting market is expected to reach US$ 51.05 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2016-2025.

The smart lighting is a technology that enables its users to govern the lighting of any space without being surrounded by unnecessary wires. Smart lighting is a part of upcoming IoT technology, facilitating mobile and sensor based control on the luminosity of lights in a particular space. The intelligent connected lighting offers ecofriendly environment and effectively reduces the consumption of energy.

The global smart lighting market is fragmented on the basis of lighting Type into. Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamp, Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL), High Intensity Discharge Lamps and Others (Neon Lamps and Photographic Flashes). Furthermore the segmentation is based upon application of smart lighting viz. Industrial lighting, Commercial lighting, Residential lighting, Outdoor lighting, Automotive lighting and Government. According to the geographic regions, the market is segmented into Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), North America and South America (SAM).

The wireless technology has become an integral part of day to day lifestyle. Wireless technologies like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and RF Ids are experiencing high adoption rate among users. The rising popularity of wireless technology in lighting solution is thus considered to be one of the major reasons driving the smart lighting market. The wireless lighting solutions are easy to control and help its customers to attain maximum energy saving.

Smart Lighting Market Insights

Rising Popularity of Wireless Lighting Controls Coupled with Changing Lifestyles is fuelling the smart lighting market

Wireless connectivity is taking a leap over the wire abled connecting networks as wireless is more convenient to use. First, this technology was used in the telephones now called as the mobile phones, and since then the wireless technology has revolutionized the way things were viewed. Wireless technology has given its consumers freedom from a limited range of wired devices.

Price Reduction in LED Luminaires are driving the smart lighting market

Since the past few years the price of LED luminaires has reduced dramatically. The price of LED luminaires a decade ago was almost twice to thrice in comparison to the present day scenario. Furthermore, it is still expected to reduce and become as affordable as common fluorescent or incandescent lighting solutions without affecting its ability to reduce energy consumption by up to 70%.

