Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market Growth Factors Details for Business Development, Key Companies, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges and Forecast By 2025
Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market to 2020 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Containerized Reefers and Specialized Reefers), by Segments (Pharmaceuticals, Sea Food, Fresh Produce, Meat and Others).
According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.
Refrigerated sea transportation deals with import and export of fresh foods, meat, flowers, pharmaceuticals, etc., between different regions across the globe. The growing demand for these commodities have set new dimension to the refrigerated transportation industry. As Sea transport being one of the economical and convenient mode of trade between nations and have been followed since decades, refrigerated sea transport is expected to grow in terms of container volumes through the forecast period.
The report also focuses on two key types of reefer container such as containerized reefer and specialized reefer. Over past decade the growth of specialized reefer is observed to be declining due to high maintenance cost, transportation and service charges.
The growth of containerized reefers are owing to the technological advancements of refrigeration systems in the containers. The growth of reefer containers is further dependent on the commodities, the growing demands for commodities such as fresh produce, meat, beverages, pharmaceuticals from one region to other is accelerating the growth of refrigerated sea transport market and demand for more capacity of reefer containers.
Refrigerated Sea Transport Container Market – Company Profiles
- CMA CGM S.A.
- Maersk Line
- FSC FRIGOSHIP CHARTERING GmbH
- Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)
- SEATRADE REEFER CHARTERING N.V.
- Africa Express Line Ltd.
- China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd.
Market Insights
Low Cost Mode of Transportation
International shipping connects railways, roads and inland waterways via costal and ocean routes thus, providing an enhanced mode of transportation of goods in which the logistics provider or shipper has certain degree of choice for moving freight between different locations. The choice of mode includes balancing tradeoffs to enable trade between various nations.
In today’s economy, challenging factors include cost, reliability and time of delivery. For sensitive cargoes, faster mode of delivery is preferred than low cost modes. This is impacting positively on refrigerated sea transport containers market. Although, low cost modes of transportation particularly, containerized shipping often carry large quantity of cargoes along with a proper planning to meet the need of inventory on time. The low cost mode is diving the refrigerated sea transport containers market. Also, for many trade routes, sea transport is the only mode of transport available as there is no other mode of transport that can directly reach the location. This factor is heavily boosting the refrigerated sea transport containers market.
GLOBAL REFRIGERATED SEA TRANSPORT CONTAINER MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Market – By Types
- Containerized Reefer
- Specialized Reefer
Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Market – By Segments
- Pharmaceuticals
- Sea Food
- Fresh Produce
- Meat
- Others
Global Refrigerated Sea Transport Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Rest of SAM
