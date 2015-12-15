Airline Booking Platform Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players Amadeus It Group Sa, Blue Sky Booking, Booking Holdings , Easyjet Plc, Etraveli Group AB, Expedia Group, Igola International Limited, Kayak Software Corporation,

The report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in this Airline Booking Platform Market report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

Some of The Leading Players of Airline Booking Platform Market

• Amadeus It Group Sa

• Blue Sky Booking

• Booking Holdings

• Easyjet Plc

• Etraveli Group AB

• Expedia Group

• Igola International Limited

• Kayak Software Corporation

• Kiwi.Com S.R.O

Airline booking platform market in global grew from US$ 3,601.05 Mn in 2018 to US$ 8,852.77 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific airline booking platform market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the wide range of income levels and rapidly growing the middle class.

As the number of air travelers has surged since the last few years, it has significantly impacted the airline booking platform market. The airline passenger growth rate is the major tailwind for the growth in the airline booking platform market. The changing economies of developing countries and increasing the purchasing power of customers are positively impacting market growth. During the last 15 years, the global air passenger increased by around 5% year-on-year. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of air passengers is expected to double between 2016 and 2035

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in air travelers and is significantly contributing to the market growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as changing economies of developing countries, increasing the purchasing power of customers, the boom in the travel & tourism sector, the emergence of low-cost carriers (LCCs), global connectivity of aircraft, changing the face of aviation, and others. Aviation demographics are undergoing substantial changes, generation Y is increasingly spending more time traveling and are expected to be the key customer for airline booking platform.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

