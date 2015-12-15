Wealth Management Platform Market Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Comarch SA, Fidelity National Information Services, Finantix , SpA, Fiserv, InvestEdge, , Profile Software, SEI Investments Company, SS and C Technologies, Te

The Wealth Management Platform report provides an all-inclusive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Wealth Management Platform market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. According to this report the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2019-2025. This market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, type as well as applications.

Wealth management platform market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2.20 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.19 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.2% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Leading Wealth Management Platform Market Players:

• Broadridge Financial Solutions

• Comarch SA

• Fidelity National Information Services

• Finantix SpA

• Fiserv

• InvestEdge

• Profile Software

• SEI Investments Company

• SS and C Technologies

• Temenos Headquarters SA

The global Wealth Management Platform market by advisory model was led by human advisory segment. Hybrid segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

The global Wealth Management Platform market by business function was led by portfolio accounting and trading management segment. Performance management segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Wealth Management Platform Market Landscape

4 Wealth Management Platform Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Wealth Management Platform Market Analysis- Global

6 Wealth Management Platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

7 Wealth Management Platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8 Wealth Management Platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Organization Size

9 Wealth Management Platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Wealth Management Platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Wealth Management Platform Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

