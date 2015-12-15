Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Point-to-point microwave antenna transports transparent links and serves as Ethernet extension. The Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna provides various advantages like high-speed availability over a large area and is widely used in bandwidth sensitive applications. The point-to-point microwave antennas are acting as a replacement for fiber optics and leased line due to the efficient working. The emergence of smart technologies like 4G and 5G has aided the growth of point-to-point microwave antenna market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing popularity of technologies like 4G and 5G, high-speed availability over a large area, are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of point-to-point microwave antenna market. The growing adoption of smart cities concepts is creating lucrative business opportunities for the companies operating in the point-to-point microwave antenna market. The companies operating in the point-to-point microwave antenna are focusing on providing enhanced solutions with the aim of attracting more customers and maximizing their revenues.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the point-to-point microwave antenna industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of point-to-point microwave antenna market with detailed market segmentation by frequency range, diameter, polarization and geography. The global point-to-point microwave antenna market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading point-to-point microwave antenna market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the point-to-point microwave antenna market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global point-to-point microwave antenna market is segmented on the basis of frequency range, diameter, and polarization. Based on frequency range, the market is segmented 3.6 GHz to 9.9 GHz, 10.0 GHz to 29.9, and 30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz. On the basis of the diameter the market is segmented as 0.2 m to 0.9 m, 1.0 m to 3.0 m, and 3.0 m to 4.6 m. Based on the polarization the market is segmented into single polarized antenna, and dual polarized antenna.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global point-to-point microwave antenna market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The point-to-point microwave antenna market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting point-to-point microwave antenna market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the point-to-point microwave antenna market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the point-to-point microwave antenna market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from point-to-point microwave antenna market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for point-to-point microwave antenna in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the point-to-point microwave antenna market.

The report also includes the profiles of key point-to-point microwave antenna companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

CableFree

CommScope Holding

Infinite Electronics

Kavveri Telecoms

LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB

mWave Industries, LLC

Radio Frequency Systems

Rosenberger

TESSCO

Tongyu Communication Inc.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

