RFID in Retail Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The radio frequency identification or RFID is a tracking technology which utilizes tags or chips for transmitting the signal to remote scanners. RFID is used for a multitude of applications such as vehicle tracking, patient tracking, and financial transactions, among others. This technology in the retail sector enables retailers to precise inventory management by tracking their inventory throughout the retail supply chain. RFID in retail is similar to the barcode system. The difference is that the former uses radio waves to read data from tags. It can be used to prevent theft and track products that are moved or misplaced. Besides, RFID in retail is utilized to perform cashless transactions and automated checkouts.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The RFID in retail market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased applicability in the retail sector for inventory management and asset tracking applications. In addition to this, other benefits such as reduced human errors, automated checkouts, and interactive advertisements further fuel the growth of the RFID in retail market. However, high installation costs is a restraint for the RFID in retail market. Nonetheless, the adoption of RFID in retail industry in the developing countries offers lucrative opportunities for the RFID in retail market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global RFID in Retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of RFID in retail market with detailed market segmentation by product, frequency, and geography. The global RFID in retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading RFID in retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global RFID in retail market is segmented on the basis of product and frequency. Based on product, the market is segmented as tags, readers, and software. On the basis of the frequency, the market is segmented as low, high, ultra-high, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global RFID in retail market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The RFID in retail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting RFID in retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the RFID in retail market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the RFID in retail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from RFID in retail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for RFID in retail in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the RFID in retail market.

The report also includes the profiles of key RFID in retail companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Alien Technology, LLC

Applied Wireless, Inc.

ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

Avery Dennison Corporation

Checkpoint Systems

GAO RFID Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Smartrac N.V.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the RFID in Retail Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the RFID in Retail Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of RFID in Retail Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global RFID in Retail Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

