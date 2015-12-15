Medical Aesthetics Market Growth Rate and Revenue Forecast 2020-2027

Medical Aesthetics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive cosmetic procedures, growth in aging population, and technological advancements in energy-based aesthetic devices. Moreover, rising number of cosmetic procedures in hospitals and skin care clinics, and increasing awareness about cosmetic procedures are also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report also includes the profiles of key medical aesthetics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

ALLERGAN

Hologic Inc.

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Lumenis

Cutera

Solta Medical (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Alma Lasers

Galderma Laboratories (Nestle)

Sientra, Inc.

EL.EN. S.P.A.

The “Global Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical aesthetics market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global Medical Aesthetics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Medical Aesthetics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global medical aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as facial aesthetic products, cosmetic implants, body contouring devices, skin aesthetic devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, others. On the basis of application, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented in to facial & body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast augmentation, hair removal, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, others. On the basis of end user, the global medical aesthetics market is divided into hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spas & beauty centers, and home care.

Reasons for Buying Medical Aesthetics Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Medical Aesthetics Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

