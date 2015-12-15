Liposomes Drug Delivery Market 2020-2025: Types, Application, Strategies, Market Share, Industry Size, Business Growth and Regional Analysis

Global Liposomes Drug Delivery Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Liposomes Drug Delivery market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Liposome is an assured system for targeted drug delivery and this is the factor influencing the Liposome Drug Delivery market size growth. Liposomes is widely used for encapsulating all types of drug molecules like acyclovir, chloroquine diphosphate, paclitaxel, tropicamaide, and cyclosporine.
Liposomes is used as a drug carrier for drug therapy for many diseases as they are biodegradable and biocompatible. Also it has many therapeutic properties like anticancer drugs, genetic materials, proteins, vaccines, macromolecules and so on can be encapsulated in liposomes.
The Liposome Drug Delivery for Cancer is another segment that is positively impacting the market growth and is slowly becoming popular owing to the increased number of cancer patients and occurrence of the fatal diseases among all. With the help of Liposome Drug Delivery for Cancer system exploiting a feature of tumor micro physiology, have been created. This has helped in increasing the therapeutic index of the anticancer agents. The effect is due to increasing the drug application in the cells of tumor or by reducing the exposure in normal host tissues. The Liposome Drug Delivery for Cancer is widely used in treatments for breast cancer, which was earlier a challenging task.
The segmentation of Global Liposomes Drug Delivery Market Size is built on its method of preparation and structural properties. On the basis of structure, it is divided as oligolamellar vesicles (OLV), multilamellar large vesicles (MLV), small unilamellar vesicles (SUV), unilamellar vesicles (UV), giant unilamellar vesicles (GUV), medium-sized unilamellar vesicles (MUV), multivesicular vesicles (MVV)large and unilamellar vesicles (LUV).
Segmentation on the basis of production method can be done as for single or oligolamellar vesicles (VET) the process of reverse phase evaporation, vesicles prepared by extrusion method (VET), (FATMLV) frozen and thawed, multilamellar vesicles (MLV) stable plurilamellar vesicles, vesicles prepared by fusion (FUV), dehydration/rehydration vesicles (DRV), vesicles prepared by french press (FPV), and others
Segmentation of the Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market Size is done as hydrophobic and hydrochloric. Drugs that can dissolve in water are contained within the aqueous compartments and the hydrophobic drugs are contained in the lipid layers. The drug can be released from liposome formulations and also can be modified by the presence of polyethylene glycol along with other additives like cholesterol in liposome.
Primary applications of Global Liposomes Drug Delivery industry include Pulmonary Applications, Cancer Therapy and Ocular Applications. Different product categories listed in Liposomes Drug Delivery market report are Highly interactive cationic liposomes and Non-interactive sterically stabilized (long- circulating) liposomes(LCL).
Major leaders of the world Liposomes Drug Delivery market are S.p.A., Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Enzon, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pacira, Novavax, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Crucell N.V. and Janssen Biotech.
Segmentation:
The various segments of Liposomes Drug Delivery market are
