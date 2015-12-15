IP Telephony Market is Projected to Grow Significantly to Reach US$ 63.47 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.1%

IP telephony market accounted to US$ 25.26 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to account for US$ 63.47 Bn by 2027.

Driving factors such as widespread availability of integration support and migration strategies, Potential to enhance the quality of customer support and service are anticipated to have a significant impact on the development of IP telephony market in the coming years.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the IP telephony market in a coming year is companies in the IP Telephony value chain would tap into the opportunities provided by the new GDPR regulation. The new regulation that shook the entire telecom industry in the recent time, the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) regulation is on the contrary expected to provide the IP telephony market players with growth opportunities. Up till now the IP telephony along with its flexibility and several other advantages come with an array of vulnerabilities, and the advent of GDPR regulation compulsorily addresses these vulnerabilities, particularly those, which directly impact the privacy aspect.

The List of Companies



1. Avaya INC.

2. Mitel Networks Corporation

3. NEC Corporation

4. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. Panasonic Corporation

7. Yealink Inc.

8. Toshiba Corporation

9. Ascom Holding AG

10. Polycom, Inc.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the IP telephony market. Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the IP Telephony industry.

The IP Telephony market is segmented on the basis of the component, which comprises hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment further comprises IP Desktop Phones, DECT Phones, IP Conference Phones, and other IP Phones. The softphone segment focuses on software-based IP phones, whereas the services segment is grounded on installation & maintenance and professional services. The market by the installation is segmented into wired & wireless, whereas by enterprise size it is segmented into SME (having less than 500 employees) and large enterprises (More than 500 employees). In our research report, we have considered, end users segment which includes Residential, Corporate, and Government sectors.

